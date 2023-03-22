Book Release - Bonds of Truths by Author Davis Ashura

HICKORY, N.C., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestselling epic fantasy author Davis Ashura is set to release the 13th book in The Anchored Worlds Universe. Bonds of Truths drops on Amazon on March 25th and on Audible on June 20th, and it continues his wildly popular Instrument of Omens series.

Davis writes slow-burn epic fantasies that transcend time with stories that overlap within the same universe but are set in different realities and written in a unique voice that interweaves Asian-Indian elements and themes. The books are primarily available on Amazon as both physical books and digital downloads and Audible as audiobooks, but they have also recently hit the shelves in some booksellers, including Barnes & Noble, both in-store and online.

A full-time practicing physician, Davis resides in Hickory NC with his beloved wife, sons, and the obligatory stray cats and dog that are required of any author. Says Ashura of his latest work: "This book was such a joy to write. I'm excited by where the story is headed because ultimately, it's about how internal struggles can highlight external conflict. Plus, the magic is a lot of fun."

For more information on Davis Ashura, The Anchored Worlds, Bonds of Truths, or Instrument of Omens, visit www.davisashura.com/howtoenter/

What others are saying about Instrument of Omens:

Bringing together fascinating elements from Tolkienesque fantasy and Indian mythology, Davis Ashura has written a fascinating, new type of epic fantasy which is heroic, action-packed and very accessible for those looking for their next new epic fantasy fix.

–Mihir Wanchoo, www.fantasybookcritic.com

The beautiful prose, compelling characters, and textured worldbuilding come together in a quick-paced, engaging story. With that in mind, I rate 9.25 stars out of 10.

–JC Kang, www.fantasy-faction.com

… one of the big reasons why this novel is so beloved by so many—I think we would all like to see a little of Cinder in ourselves. This is a novel I am very proud to highly recommend. Buy it. Now. You will thank me for it. You're welcome.

–ML Spencer, bestselling author of Dragon Mage

"A Testament of Steel is everything you could want in a great new fantasy: fantastic character growth, burgeoning romance, and a wondrous new world to get lost in."

–Phil Tucker, bestselling author of Bastion

