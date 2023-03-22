Nulogy CEO Jason Tham and VP Christine Barnhart Named 2023 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Nulogy leaders recognized for championing multi-enterprise collaboration within consumer brand networks

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, today announced that two of its leaders have been named Supply Chain Pros to Know for 2023: CEO Jason Tham and Vice President of Product Marketing and Go-to-Market Christine Barnhart.

Christine Barnhart, VP Product Marketing and Go-To-Market, Nulogy (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Tham and Barnhart were selected as winners by Supply & Demand Chain Executive—a leading publication covering the global supply chain—in recognition of their work to champion digitally-enabled multi-enterprise collaboration for supply chain networks.

Under their purview, within the past year Nulogy has launched three major product innovations: Nulogy Data as a Service , Nulogy Connect , and the expansion of its Supplier Collaboration Solution to the extended supplier network.

As co-founder and CEO, Jason Tham is the keeper of Nulogy's corporate vision and is dedicated to enabling companies to sustainably meet the needs of everyday people. Under Tham's leadership, Nulogy has grown to become the global platform of choice for the contract manufacturing and packaging industry, and continues to spearhead innovations to enable more sustainable and agile supply chains.

"More than ever, consumer goods companies and their supply chain partners need the tools in place to collaborate at the speed of the market," Tham says. "This recognition is further indication that platforms like Nulogy, which enable multi-enterprise collaboration, will be drivers of success for consumer goods supply chain networks."

As Vice President of Product Marketing and Go-to-Market, Christine Barnhart aligns the company's product, marketing, and sales teams to bring product innovations to market.

"It is vital that we give our customers the tools to collaborate more effectively with their partners," Barnhart says. "Digitally-enabled, multi-party collaboration helps build more resilient, agile supply chains—and Nulogy is committed to leading the way with our platform and solutions."

According to Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics Editor-in-Chief Marina Mayer, the magazine received close to 400 Pros to Know award nominations this year—the highest number ever.

"This year's list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They're actually in the supply chain," says Mayer, who added that the high number of nominations is "proof that today's supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today's supply chains would be in worse shape."

Visit SDCExec.com to view the full list of 2023 Pros to Know winners. For more information about Nulogy, visit Nulogy.com .

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

Nulogy.com

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Visit SDCExec.com to learn more.

Jason Tham, Nulogy Co-Founder and CEO (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Nulogy CEO Jason Tham and VP Christine Barnhart Named 2023 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

