Rated Red returns, backed by Nashville executives, investors

New leadership says popular heartland digital channel more relevant than ever

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rated Red, the popular lifestyle video channel that was shut down by Verizon and Hearst Media, is making a comeback with new executives and investors backing the brand for a March 22 relaunch.

The extensive Rated Red content catalog and brand have been purchased by the newly formed Nashville Media Partners LLC; a company led by former Rated Red executive Charlie Corts. Corts will serve as the new company's chief executive officer, and partner Casey King will be its chief revenue officer. Nashville's Blackbird Capital is the lead investor in the deal. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are incredibly excited to be relaunching Rated Red and bringing our unique brand of lifestyle content to young people in the heartland," said Corts. "Our team is dedicated to creating engaging, authentic content that reflects the interests and values of our audience. We believe that Rated Red has the potential to be a powerful voice for youth culture in the heartland, and we are thrilled to be a part of this exciting new chapter in the channel's history."

The relaunch of Rated Red will include a mix of original programming, as well as curated content from other creators. The channel will also have a strong presence on social media, where it will engage with its audience and share updates on upcoming shows and events.

Corts said the revitalized Rated Red would retain its focus on channel mainstays, offering a unique blend of lifestyle content including food, sports, outdoors, military, and adventure. Rated Red will return with 2 million Facebook followers, 500,000 YouTube subscribers, and a channel on Snapchat's exclusive Discover platform.

Corts said the channel will also expand its reach to platforms that did not exist when it was originally launched, such as TikTok, Facebook and Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

"We are going to give people what they want from Rated Red – including bringing back some of our most popular talent, Alabama Boss, Amanda Mertz, Abby Casey, and Ashla Taylor. We will also be on the cutting edge of what is happening now when it comes to digital content delivery," Corts said.

King noted the monetization strategies behind Rated Red's reintroduction into the market.

"Rated Red offers a proven audience in an attractive demographic that is being underserved by the mainstream media," King said. "By aligning our content and revenue strategies, we can provide efficiency in reaching our audience through multiple touch points including affiliate marketing, programmatic advertising, distribution deals, content development, and branded content opportunities."

Blackbird Capital Principal Chenault Sanders said the firm's investment in the reconstituted Rated Red is consistent with Blackbird's investment in lifestyle brands, hospitality properties, and media.

"We have always prided ourselves for being able to see value in properties and concepts that others do not," Sanders said. "There is a clear void in the content targeting Heartland youth culture, and Charlie and Casey are savvy operators that will make this new company a success."

Rated Red's new office space will be located on 1707 West End in Nashville, equipped with a full production studio.

More information about the channel and its upcoming programming will be available in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates and follow Rated Red on social media for the latest news and announcements.

About Rated Red

Rated Red is a digital content channel that offers shows, stories, and commentary on Heartland youth culture including food, cars, the military, video games and the outdoors. The company has an audience of millions of subscribers across its digital and social channels and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Find Rated Red on all popular digital content channels and social media.

