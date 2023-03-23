Global Plasma Solutions, Inc.'s lawsuit against Dr. Marwa Zaatari, D Zine Partners LLC, and enVerid Systems Inc. Comes to a Resolution

DALLAS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Air ("GPS") filed a stipulation of dismissal in Cause No. 3:21-CV-00884- M; Global Plasma Solutions, Inc. v. Marwa Zaatari, D Zine Partners LLC, and enVerid Systems Inc.; in the Northern District of Texas dismissing all claims with prejudice following the resolution reached as a result of continued talks following mediation. To resolve GPS's claims against Zaatari, D Zine, and enVerid, the parties make the following statements:

GPS Air (PRNewsfoto/Global Plasma Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Marwa Zaatari states:

"the prior statements by Dr. Zaatari at issue in this case do not apply to GPS and its technology and were not intended to apply to GPS or its technology"

"it is my understanding that GPS uses soft ionization in its products and not hard ionization"

"Dr. Zaatari does not endorse GPS or its products"

enVerid Systems states:

"enVerid and GPS occasionally compete on projects with their different air cleaning technologies"

"enVerid's technology is a sorbent media-based filtration system that removes a wide range of gaseous contaminants from indoor air in a manner that complies with ASHRAE's IAQ Procedure"

"GPS's technology uses needlepoint bipolar ionization to remove particles, pathogens, and certain gaseous contaminants from indoor air"

"enVerid does not endorse GPS or its products"

"all prior statements by Dr. Zaatari at issue in this case were made independent of enVerid"

The terms of the settlement beyond these statements are confidential.

