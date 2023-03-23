Greenway Patient Portal Receives a Top Performer Status from KLAS in Independent Ambulatory Patient Portal Report

TAMPA, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced its Greenway Patient Portal solution placed second in the KLAS Independent Ambulatory Patient Portals 2023 report. In addition, Greenway Patient Portal placed first in the product category and second in relationship, culture, value, and operations.

KLAS is an independent research organization that monitors and assesses healthcare vendor performance through independent feedback from users. KLAS released the Independent Ambulatory Patient Portals report to examine the experience of customers in the independent ambulatory space, share their perspectives, and help other such organizations understand portals' impact on patient care.

"This recognition from KLAS validates our approach and commitment to helping providers improve efficiency and quality of care by engaging more directly with their patients," said David Cohen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Greenway Health. "Empowering patients in their healthcare journey ultimately drives improvements to the health of communities and we are thankful for this vote of confidence from KLAS."

Greenway clients highlighted their satisfaction with the portal's overall functionality and impactful behind-the-scenes upgrades that enhance client experience. Those interviewed also shared their appreciation of Greenway's decision to not oversell the portal's capabilities and continually keep their promises regarding functionalities that will be included in future upgrades.

"We are thrilled to see our clients rank Greenway Patient Portal so highly and hear of the positive impact our portal gives their patients," said Pratap Sarker, CEO of Greenway Health. "The overarching goal of Greenway Patient Portal has always been to encourage patients to frequently engage with their providers for better health outcomes, and dovetails into our core purpose of creating products and services that engender healthier communities through successful providers and empowered patients."

To learn more about Greenway Patient Portal and how this solution can benefit providers, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com/solutions/patient-engagement

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with more than 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com , call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

