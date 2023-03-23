Pavilion, Winning By Design Partner to Bring Revenue Leaders Critical Skills Training Amid Economic Uncertainty

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavilion , a private membership organization for go-to-market (GTM) leaders, CEOs and their teams, today announced a new partnership with Winning By Design, the leader in accelerating and optimizing recurring revenue, to deliver valuable training resources to Pavilion Executive Members.

"It is increasingly challenging to be a revenue leader in today's market," says Pavilion CEO, Sam Jacobs. "In order to lead during this time, you need access to the best training and support from a community of your peers. Winning by Design offers the gold standard in recurring revenue training and consulting and we are naturally aligned on helping GTM leaders unlock and achieve their professional potential."

The new partnership will provide Pavilion Executive members with exclusive access to enroll in Winning By Design's "Revenue Architecture for Revenue Leaders" course at no additional cost, plus seamless access to the entire Winning by Design Revenue Academy catalog, including courses on Selling, Prospecting, Customer Success, Managers Becoming Coaches, and much more, at a preferred rate. Moving forward, Pavilion members will also get exclusive and advanced access to promotional offerings, new materials and courses, and thought leadership content from Winning by Design.

"We're excited to take our relationship with Pavilion to the next level, especially given the turbulence we've seen in the market including win rates plummeting to new lows," says Winning by Design CEO, Dominique Levin. "We think providing resources that help executives and teams to make quick, incremental improvements is one of the best first aid techniques we can use in an emergency like this."

The two companies will announce the partnership in-person today at Pavilion's CMO Summit event in San Francisco, with the partnership taking effect immediately.

About Pavilion

Pavilion was founded in 2016 as a support network for revenue leaders. Since then, it has grown into an international membership bringing community-powered learning to all high-growth professionals through structured training in Pavilion University, private, moderated peer groups; and in-person events. Pavilion is always imagining new ways to help current and future leaders unlock and achieve their professional potential. For more information about Pavilion or to become a member, please visit joinpavilion.com.

About Winning By Design

Winning by Design is a global B2B consulting and training company that enables recurring revenue teams to architect sustainable growth. Combining our specialized skills as operators of high-growth companies, we apply scientific frameworks and proven models to help Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success teams at B2B companies of all sizes achieve impact. Founded in 2012, WbD is a fully remote company, serving 600+ leading organizations worldwide, including UberEats, DocuSign, MURAL, and OwnBackup, and 9 of the top 50 SaaS companies in the world. The company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies (#147 on the Inc. 5000 of 2021, in the top-5 of fastest-growing companies by Silicon Valley Business Journal for the past three years, and as the top-rated sales training company on G2. To learn more, visit www.winningbydesign.com.

