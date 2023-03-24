UNLIMEAT food truck started a delicious journey in LA

To run a food truck in the LA area, introducing vegan menu items using plant-based Korean BBQ and plant-based pulled pork

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean-inspired plant-based brand UNLIMEAT announces the launch of its LA Food Truck Tour.

The food truck offers a set of delightful vegan fusion menu items including Bulgogi Taco made with their signature plant-based Korean BBQ, pulled pork sliders marinated with a sweet and savory sauce, and fried mandu dumplings with crunchy chili crisp oil and soy sauce. The menu items are all based on popular Mexican dishes, and UNLIMEAT has added Asian touches to make them even more delectable.

UNLIMEAT Korean BBQ and two flavors of pulled pork debuted in the US market last year, and as of this year are now being sold at Albertsons stores nationwide. The food truck tour is one of the company's launch events to promote their products at Albertsons stores. The event will give numerous people in the United States the opportunity to taste UNLI MEAT's plant-based creations.

Los Angeles, a city renowned for its thriving food truck culture and growing appetite for plant-based products, was the natural choice for the launch of the UNLIMEAT Food Truck Tour. Kicking off on March 19th, the tour will make a special appearance at the Vegan Street Fair in LA on Sunday, March 26th. Look out for the UNLIMEAT Food Truck at various community events and festivals, including Vegan Exchange and Smorgasburg Los Angeles, as well as select Albertsons, Safeway, and Vons locations.

UNLIMEAT's spokesperson remarked, "When we held our first food truck event to participate in the vegan festival, we were amazed by the feedback and reactions we received about our menu items. Some people returned to buy our food multiple times, and some people left after tasting our food. We're so happy to see people enjoying our products. If anyone is interested in meeting our food truck, let us know. We will run future events whenever there's demand so that everyone can try out our products!"

Throughout the tour, UNLIMEAT will host exclusive events, offering discount coupons and special gift boxes to lucky winners. To stay updated on event details, specific stops, and hours, follow @theUNLIMEAT on Instagram or visit www.unlimeat.co.

