EPOS Announces the IMPACT 1000 - A Revolutionary Headset Series Powered by Machine Learning to Reduce Brain Fatigue in the New Open Office Workplace

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPOS, the premium global audio and video brand, today announces the IMPACT 1000 - an on-ear, future-proof Bluetooth® headset. The IMPACT 1000 Series is the first headset designed to meet the challenges of a call in the New Open Office1* workspace. This headset for talk-centric professionals ensures that all sides of the meeting can stay focused for an impactful dialogue with a minimum of brain energy spend on listening and understanding the essentials. EPOS IMPACT 1000 is designed to help the brain listen and understand with at least one on the call being in a noisy environment. This reduces brain fatigue on both sides of the meeting through hybrid adaptive ANC and industry leading adaptive voice pickup powered by EPOS AI™.

The IMPACT 1000 leverages industry leading speech intelligibility technology. By harnessing machine learning technology, the IMPACT 1000 works to identify which sounds should be suppressed in a user's environment and which sounds should be enhanced. Together, this first of its kind solution addresses the challenges of modern work environments, empowering workers in open plan offices to block out unwanted noises and create disturbance free work experiences for both sides of a call.

The IMPACT 1000 delivers on the EPOS mission of unleashing human potential by perfecting audio experiences. Leveraging powerful technologies, the IMPACT 1000 mitigates brain fatigue by reducing disruptive sounds and enables both sides of a call to unlock new levels of productivity and performance.

Powered by EPOS' BrainAdapt™ technology – EPOS designs audio solutions built on EPOS BrainAdapt™, a group of pioneering technologies that work together to improve cognitive performance. IMPACT 1000 is built on EPOS BrainAdapt ™ technology to reduce brain fatigue with adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and industry-leading voice pickup powered by EPOS AI ™ , making sure you're getting your message through.

Uses EPOS AI™ to adapt to environments – EPOS machine learning technology scans user environments 32,000 times per second to suppress disruptive sounds and enhances desirable audio to ensure only the relevant sounds slip through to the person the user is talking to.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) – Featuring hybrid adaptive hybrid ANC, the IMPACT 1000 ensures unwanted background sounds are blocked out to enable undisturbed conversation and reduced brain fatigue.

Built with layers of smart features - Triple Bluetooth connectivity lets users stay connected to three devices at the same time to enable movement while on a call. TalkThrough features allow users to communicate with colleagues without removing the headset while the 360 busylight signals when users are on a call.

Designed for comfort – Users can experience all-day wearing comfort with lightweight design, soft cushions, headband padding, and Super Wideband for natural sound. Enjoy total ease of use with a contactless charging stand, intuitive on-headset controls, and a suite of smart features.

The IMPACT 1000 is a top-of-the-line headset designed to address the challenges of modern work environments. With its powerful technologies and user-friendly features, it mitigates brain fatigue, reduces disruptive sounds, and enables users to unlock new levels of productivity and performance.

Theis Mørk, VP Product Management at EPOS says: "The IMPACT 1000 is a true game changer. As businesses navigate the complexities of the New Open Office, it's crucial to invest in products that deliver long-term benefits for both employees and the bottom line. Powered by our cutting-edge technologies, the IMPACT 1000 is the ultimate solution for talk-centric professionals, empowering them to achieve more, even in challenging environments. Our latest addition to the IMPACT product line is a testament to our commitment to providing durable, high-performance solutions that meet the evolving needs of the modern workforce and reducing listening fatigue."

Ecosystem certifications for collaboration platforms are pending. Click here for further information about the IMPACT 1000.

Availability: Global as of June 2023

MRSP: €269-409/$289-429

About EPOS

EPOS designs, manufactures, and sells high-end audio and video solutions for business professionals and gamers around the world.

Based on decades of psychoacoustic research, EPOS designs audio and video solutions with unique algorithms and acoustics that provide the best conditions for the brain, enabling professional users to communicate and collaborate effectively with better concentration and less energy spent.

Owned by the world-leading hearing healthcare and audio technology group, Demant, and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS builds on more than 115 years' audio expertise and operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than 60 countries.

Find more information at www.eposaudio.com

1 Includes open offices or home working spaces with external distractions and ambient noise.

