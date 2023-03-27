Forbes Recognizes Guidehouse as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that it has been named to the list of Forbes America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023.

Since it was established in 2018, Guidehouse has seen five-fold growth to over $3 Billion and expansion into commercial markets, a dozen global locations, and more than 16,500 employees around the world. With the integration of their commercial and public sector business units who bring a 360-degree view across the regulated and non-regulated markets they serve, Guidehouse is one of the fastest-growing global consulting firms and continues to execute a strategy focused on teamwork, collaboration, and innovation yielding industry leading quality, value and growth.

"We are pleased to have been recognized as a top management consulting firm by Forbes and Statista," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "Our different approach enables purposeful collaboration across sectors, industries, and geographies to break down silos and maximize and sustain innovation for our clients. This honor is a testament to the value our clients experience when working with Guidehouse where we combine the best in commercial and public sector expertise to outmaneuver today's most difficult challenges."

Guidehouse, consistently certified with Great Place to Work Certification™ since 2019, has been recognized as a leading company by Consulting Magazine, WashingtonExec, and The Washington Business Journal, among others. With 16,500+ employees and subject matter experts, Guidehouse is a next generation consultancy focused on the 21st century challenges that has the insights and expertise across a range of consulting, digital services, and managed services.

The America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023 list is generated by Forbes' partnership with Statista to survey more than 10,000 partners and executives of the management consultancies who had worked with the management consultancies and have been their clients over the last four years. These partners and executives were asked to recommend consultancies and self-nominations were not considered, ensuring the award rankings were unbiased. Over 1,200 management consulting firms were considered for this ranking. More information and the full list of rankings can be found on the Forbes website.

About Guidehouse



Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

