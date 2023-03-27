Global Times: China's diplomacy to make 'more global contributions'; Vision on community with shared future implemented with real actions and notable results

BEIJING, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's diplomacy has pressed the "accelerate button" and sounded the clarion call in the spring of 2023 with a series of major diplomatic activities that bring positive changes to a world in turbulence. Experts said that China has formally started its new journey after the two sessions and will take on the responsibility of a major country by making more contributions to addressing concerns of the international community.

Chinese President Xi Jinping just concluded his successful and significant state visit to Russia on Wednesday, bringing new hopes for a ceasefire in the Ukraine crisis. Earlier this month, senior officials from Saudi Arabia and Iran shook hands in Beijing as the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic ties following China's mediation.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, China's special envoys for Middle East and Afghanistan issues have also started their new missions by travelling around the globe to mediate and solve international problems such as the Palestine-Israel conflict and issues between Afghanistan and its neighboring countries in Central Asia.

A decade ago, in March 2013, Xi first put forward the concept of "a community with a shared future for mankind" when speaking at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. A decade later, the Chinese flagship vision is becoming a great banner for building a better, more prosperous world, said a commentary article published by the Xinhua News Agency.

In the past decade, China has made efforts to promote this concept and work together with other countries around the globe to seek solutions for problems and share the benefits of development. From the Belt and Road Initiative that has brought huge development opportunities to countries all around the world, to the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that saved numerous lives from the deadly virus; from conducting disaster relief and rescue operations in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria earlier this year, to making significant contributions to UN peace keeping missions worldwide, China has always implemented its concept with concrete actions and notable achievements, said experts.

Global influence

These achievements and proactive activities have prompted some Western media to take note of the change in China's diplomacy. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published an article on Wednesday that said "China now sees itself as a global power—and it is starting to act like one."

Domestically, China has already set its vision clearly after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, formally establishing a new team of leaders and new structure for Party and state institutions after the two sessions, which means China is fully prepared to march full speed ahead in its new journey of the new era, said experts.

Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Thursday that "the current international situation has also made China more proactive."

In the coming weeks, leaders and top diplomats from many countries and international organizations are scheduled or have announced plans to visit China, including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Honduras, a country that used to be an ally of the island of Taiwan, reportedly plans to send its foreign minister to visit the Chinese mainland to promote the establishment of diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that China welcomes the positive attitude of Honduras and is willing to develop ties with the country.

Equatorial Guinea's foreign minister Simeón Oyono Esono Angue and New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta are also visiting China this week. ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn will pay an official visit to China from March 24 to 29, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

All countries, whether they are large nations like France and Brazil or small nations like Honduras and Equatorial Guinea, all need to develop ties with China, and China also wants to build stable and equal relations with them, experts said.

The WSJ article said "China's willingness to wade into these conflicts in such a strident way marks a new phase in the country's vision for itself and its role in the world. It sends a message that China and its friends are no longer obliged to conform to a US-led global order."

Washington unilaterally released information about US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo planning to visit China, but without confirmation from the Chinese side.

While answering a question about the US seeking to have a call between the presidents of the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, "Communication should not be carried out for the sake of communication. The US side should show sincerity."

View original content:

SOURCE Global Times