Kellogg® and Little Debbie® Capture Childhood Nostalgia with NEW Kellogg's® Little Debbie® Swiss Rolls Cereal

Little Debbie® Swiss Rolls are the latest Little Debbie Snack Cake to be Transformed into Cereal, Expanding the Lineup of Fan-Favorite Breakfast Treats

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakfast just got a lot sweeter. Just in time for the 60th anniversary of the iconic Little Debbie® Swiss Rolls, Kellogg® and Little Debbie® are joining forces once again to create another treat-inspired cereal with their latest collab: Kellogg's® Little Debbie® Swiss Rolls Cereal.

New Kellogg’s® Little Debbie® Swiss Rolls® Cereal brings a taste of nostalgia to the breakfast table with crispy chocolatey swirl puffs and chocolatey creme coating inspired by the top-selling Little Debbie® Swiss Rolls. (PRNewswire)

For the first time ever, Little Debbie's top-selling snack cake — Little Debbie Swiss Rolls — is being transformed into a cereal. Doubling down on delicious chocolatey flavor, each bite of the new Kellogg's Little Debbie Swiss Rolls Cereal delivers crispy, chocolatey swirls and a chocolatey creme flavored coating.

"Our fans loved the first three collaborations with Little Debbie, and we are excited to continue providing new ways to enjoy these beloved childhood treats," said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "With Kellogg's continued partnership with Little Debbie, families everywhere can enjoy a bite of the Swiss Rolls flavor at the breakfast table or as a mid-day treat."

Kellogg's Little Debbie Swiss Rolls Cereal is the fourth Little Debbie treat to be transformed into a cereal. The two fan-favorite brands first teamed up in 2020 to create Kellogg's® Little Debbie® Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal, followed by Kellogg's® Little Debbie® Cosmic® Brownies Cereal, and most recently released Kellogg's® Little Debbie® Nutty Buddy Cereal in late 2022.

"What better way to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Little Debbie Swiss Rolls than by giving fans a fun new way to enjoy this iconic treat," said Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods. "The new Kellogg's Little Debbie Swiss Rolls Cereal perfectly captures the nostalgic, sweet flavors of Swiss Rolls."

Kellogg's Little Debbie Swiss Rolls Cereal will be available at retailers nationwide starting in April for a suggested retail price of $5.29 for a 8.4-ounce box and $6.49 for a 13.5-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg on TikTok and Instagram, and Little Debbie on Instagram.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's™ Better Days PromiseESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About the Little Debbie brand

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,100 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

