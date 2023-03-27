Nearly Half of U.S. 911 Centers Face Workforce Emergencies

SALT LAKE CITY, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation prepares to observe National 9-1-1 Education Month (April) and National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week (April 9-15), nearly half of all emergency call centers across the country are facing serious workforce shortfalls, according to a new study by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) and the National Association of State 911 Administrators (NASNA).

While some 911 centers report bring fully staffed, many report staggering vacancy rates. (PRNewswire)

The 911 staffing problem appears to be wide ranging, affecting parts of every state and every sized 911 center.

The survey was responded to by 774 91 centers in 47 states across the United States, and key findings included:

While 27% of centers reported no change in actual staffing levels over the most recent four-year period, 36% reported having fewer positions filled in 2022 than in 2019.





The 911 staffing problem appears to be wide ranging, affecting parts of every state and every sized 911 center. The 25 centers reporting the greatest losses are located in all regions of the country, and the average vacancy rate is similar across all sizes of agencies.





Nearly one-third reported stunning vacancy rates in 2022. Thirteen reported that 70% or more of positions were unfilled; 92 reported a vacancy rate between 50-69%; and 166 reported rates of 30% to 49%.

"An alarming number of 911 centers are experiencing their own workforce emergencies," said Harriet Rennie-Brown, Executive Director of NASNA. "We need better workforce recruitment, retention, and support to ensure the quality of the 911 emergency services we all rely on."

"When there are more incoming demands on the 911 center than there are trained, qualified personnel to respond, public safety is put at risk," said Ty Wooten, IAED Director of Government Affairs.

Nearly every respondent reported a loss of employees in 2022, for a total of 3,952 staff departures across the 774 centers in one year. Telecommunicators and emergency dispatchers with at least one year of experience reported leaving the profession due to the stress of the job, or for better work hours, better opportunities, or better pay.

Employees cited pay increases and better benefits as the top retention incentives, although in many areas, public safety budgets are already being squeezed.

Subject matter experts are available for interviews.

The IAED is the standard-setting organization for emergency dispatch and response services worldwide and is the leading body of emergency dispatch experts. Learn more at EmergencyDispatch.org.

The National Association of State 911 Administrators (NASNA) is the voice of the states on public policy issues impacting 911. Learn more at nasna911.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IAED