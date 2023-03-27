Renuvion Wins ADDY® Award for #ThisIsMe Campaign

Advertising Industry's Largest Competition Recognizes Apyx Medical Device Campaign for Excellence in the Art of Advertising

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX), the manufacturer of the proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today announced that it has won an award from the American Advertising Federation for the Best Integrated Advertising Campaign on its #ThisIsMe campaign. Developed in partnership with luxury branding agency Lombardo, the campaign represents the company's first ever direct-to-consumer brand campaign.

Renuvion's #ThisIsMe national advertising campaign represents the company's first ever direct to consumer brand campaign (PRNewswire)

The national campaign is completely revolutionary for this industry, connecting with patients along their personal journey with approachable stories in their own words—empowering audiences to make the ultimate statement: #ThisIsMe.

"It is a pleasure to help make a positive impact for Renuvion and consumers with the #ThisIsMe campaign," says Rita Lombardo, Agency Partner and Director of Strategy. "To win an ADDY Award in addition just proves that the Renuvion vision and message deeply resonates with people and shifts the category forward."

"For too long the category has focused on what a person needed to fix, rather than letting people express themselves," says Jeff Hoffman, Vice President of Marketing. "By tying into the emotional benefit of Renuvion, #ThisIsMe speaks to a new generation of potential patients who are open about discussing cosmetic procedures."

The key personas targeted by the campaign represent strategic audiences, and the messaging shares how Renuvion allows individuals to define themselves, owning their look.

The visuals of the campaign are elevated to appeal to an audience that aligns more closely with beauty and fashion than with the type of imagery commonly associated with "medical advertising." In doing so, #ThisIsMe shifts the narrative around cosmetic procedures forward.

Renuvion reaches audiences throughout the U.S. with the #ThisIsMe campaign via TV spots accompanied by digital, social, and upcoming outdoor advertising as part of an aggressive omnichannel strategy to boost awareness and drive patients to physician providers. The brand and its devices are already a favorite among the top plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians in the world.

About Apyx Medical Corporation :

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion® and J-Plasma® offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

About Lombardo :

Lombardo is a creative agency based on the Palm Beach waterfront, with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Since 2010, Lombardo gained a reputation for exceptional creative and bespoke service. Their work with both market leaders and challenger brands has changed the way industries operate and generated significant value for clients and communities alike. These attributes have seen them develop a client list that includes Fendi, Watches of Switzerland, and Anheuser-Busch.

