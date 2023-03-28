Shark Beauty™ Partners with Sephora: Bringing the Viral Shark FlexStyle™ and Shark Beauty™ Portfolio to Clients Online

Shark Beauty™ announces expansion of retail footprint and will debut an exclusive Shark FlexStyle™ Air Styling and Drying System color and case at Sephora

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shark Beauty™, an innovation leader in the hair care industry designing products by and for all hair types, is expanding its retail presence with the announcement of its partnership with Sephora U.S. The Shark FlexStyle™ Air Styling and Drying System, a powerfully fast dryer and ultra-versatile multi-styler, will be available on Sephora.com beginning April 4, 2023 – making the viral tool, with over 190MM views on TikTok, even more accessible for consumers.

"Shark Beauty™ celebrates the diverse, the eclectic, and the yet-to-be celebrated hair, because all hair types are beautiful. As we continue to grow and offer products designed by and for all hair types, or what we call For All Hairkind™, Shark Beauty™ is thrilled to partner with Sephora, an iconic global beauty retailer committed to promoting inclusivity in the beauty industry," said Jon Hall, Global Head of Marketing, Shark. "We are ecstatic for the Sephora community to experience this fan-favorite product."

The prestige omni beauty retailer will carry the Shark FlexStyle™ in three configurations, reflecting Shark Beauty's mission to create hair tools made for all hair types. This includes a Sephora exclusive black colorway and carrying case that will launch in mid-April.

Sephora Exclusive: Shark FlexStyle™ Air Styling & Drying System Ultimate 7-Piece Gift Set For All Hairkind™, Black Colorway ($349.99) – Includes (2) 1.25" Auto-Wrap Curlers, Oval Brush, Concentrator, Curl-Defining Diffuser, Paddle Brush and Case.

Shark FlexStyle™ (HD435) Best for Curly & Coily Hair, Stone Colorway ($299.99) – Includes (2) 1.25" Auto-Wrap Curlers, Oval Brush, Concentrator and Curl-Defining Diffuser.

Shark FlexStyle™ (HD430) Best for Straight & Wavy Hair, Stone Colorway ($299.99) – Includes (2) 1.25" Auto-Wrap Curlers, Oval Brush, Concentrator and Paddle Brush.

Additional accessories available for individual purchasing include the Paddle Brush ($29.99) , Wide-Tooth Comb ($29.99) and Curl-Defining Diffuser ($29.99)

"Sephora is thrilled to partner with Shark Beauty™ and introduce its innovative styling tools to our clients," said Jennifer Lucchese, VP Merchandising, Haircare at Sephora. "With a focus on premium performance that doesn't compromise hair health, Shark Beauty™ offers powerful tools that support and celebrate all hair types. We look forward to welcoming this brand into our Sephora community and know it will be a great addition to our haircare assortment."

Since launching in the fall of 2022, the Shark FlexStyle™ has become the #1 Hot Air Styler priced $100-$500*. With the Shark FlexStyle™, consumers can easily flex back and forth from a powerful hair dryer to a multi-styling tool with just a twist. Whether prepping for date night, going out with friends, or simply looking for a quicker daily routine, consumers can dry wet hair and curl, volumize or smooth hair simultaneously with the perfect blend of power and performance.

The Shark FlexStyle™ will be available at Sephora just in time for the Beauty Insider Spring Savings event kicking off on April 14.

Shark Beauty™ will continue to bring innovative products to the market and champion hair diversity this year. Follow @SharkBeauty on Instagram to stay updated on future announcements.

*Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, item level U.S. dollar sales, $100-$500 price band, 12ME December 2022 (Hot Air Stylers)





