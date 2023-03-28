V&V Supremo® Foods Wins Big at U.S. Champion Cheese Contest with Seven Awards

Manufacturer of authentic Mexican cheeses excels in four categories at a national competition, demonstrating commitment to quality and passion for authentic flavors.

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning producer of Mexican cheese, creams, and chorizo, V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc., is proud to announce another year of success at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®. The prestigious competition recognized V&V Supremo® Foods with seven awards in four categories, demonstrating the company's commitment to producing high-quality, authentic Mexican cheeses.

2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest Award Winning Products. (PRNewswire)

V&V Supremo's cheese products came out on top in the following categories at the 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest®:

Latin American Style Hard Cheese s : Best of Class and Second Award for Sierra® Brand Cotija Cheese .

Open Class: Shredded Cheeses: Second Award for Shredded Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese and Third Award for Shredded Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese with Jalapeño.

Latin American Style Melting Cheese s : Second and Third Award for Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese.

Latin American Style Fresh Cheeses: Third Award for Queso Fresco.

The U.S. Championship Cheese Contest® is a biennial national competition hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association that brings together dairy manufacturers from across the country. This year's event was held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where 42 expert judges evaluated 2,249 entries across 113 classes. Cheeses were judged on a range of criteria including flavor, texture, saltiness, color, finish, packaging and more.

"We are proud to have been recognized at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest® and are honored to have received seven awards in four different categories. This remarkable achievement is a direct reflection of the passion and commitment our team demonstrates every day, as well as the superior quality of our products," said Gilberto Villaseñor II, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc.

About V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc.

V&V Supremo® is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizo and maker of Chihuahua® brand quesadilla cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexico natives Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor. It is now the nation's oldest family-owned and run Hispanic cheese company. V&V Supremo® serves both the retail and foodservice industries.

To learn more about V&V Supremo® Foods, visit www.vvsupremo.com.

