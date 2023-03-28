VdoCipher Video Player Powers 3,000+ Platforms across 120+ Countries

GURUGRAM, India, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VdoCipher Media Solutions , combats the problem of video piracy helping e-learning and entertainment businesses & organizations to protect their video revenues. Serving more than 3000+ e-learning and media businesses from 120+ countries, VdoCipher boasts of customers spanning all 6 continents.

Video piracy is a major global issue being faced by premium content creators and accounts for an estimated loss of $40 to $97 billion globally in video revenue. E-learning businesses, schools, colleges, and OTT platforms, all rely on the online distribution and monetization of videos. Any content released online somehow ends up being on these pirate websites causing revenue loss to creators.

How does VdoCipher combat the video piracy issue?

VdoCipher uses the same encryption protocols being used by the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime to secure their Hollywood content and is also directly partnered with Google for the major encryption technology called Widevine DRM.

DRM & Watermark Security - VdoCipher provides secure video hosting via DRM & user based watermark to video platforms. - VdoCipher providesvia DRM & user based watermark to video platforms.

Custom Video Player & Cloud Hosting - Packaged Cloud Hosted & Smart Custom Video player solutions ensures security with ease of integration for businesses.

Built for all sizes - VdoCipher considers itself to be globally the first of its kind , to have combined the highest security tech with an easy-to-use packaged offering of the video player and cloud hosting, thus catering to any size of business. A single teacher owning a website to a large EdTech platform with millions of users; everybody can have access to the secure product.

Global Recognition - International forums have awarded VdoCipher Solution. European magazine Streaming Media Global ranked VdoCipher as the best video security solution

The way ahead

Explaining future plans, Siddhant Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, VdoCipher, mentions, "We are not just about security as we also have an integrated player and hosting offering. We plan to work and deliver more innovative features on the interactive custom video player , released recently, and live streaming in the future."

VdoCipher has witnessed a consistent year-on-year growth with regards to revenue and customers, with a significant percentage being from overseas. "Video & Security technology is not easy in terms of tech and costs, we want to democratize it to bring it to the masses," conjectures Siddhant.

