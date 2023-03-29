CUP NOODLES® BREAKFAST IS THE LATEST INNOVATION FROM INSTANT RAMEN LEADER

The newest member of the Breakfast Club launches another unexpected flavor combination to feed noodle cravings no matter when they hit

GARDENA, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wake up and smell the noodles! Nissin Foods USA is stirring up morning appetites with the launch of Cup Noodles Breakfast, the first ramen product for the most important meal of the day. Satisfying the cravings of breakfast fans and noodle enthusiasts alike, the new limited-edition flavor will be available exclusively at Walmart beginning March 29.

Nissin Foods USA is stirring up morning appetites with the launch of Cup Noodles Breakfast.

Whether you are an early bird or a night owl - Cup Noodles Breakfast has you covered with an all-day breakfast experience. The new offering blends ramen with your favorite breakfast flavors, including pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs. Understanding the hustles of the morning grind, the saucy Cup Noodles Breakfast is ready to eat in just four minutes and served in the brand's iconic cup packaging making it easy to enjoy both on-the-go or at home.

"We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day," said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "Saucy, soup-based, spicy, sweet or savory, we even added rice to some, so by adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up we are truly feeding cravings around the clock - morning, noon, night or late night."

For more than 50 years, iconic Cup Noodles remains relentless in its innovative products, which debuted its limited-edition portfolio in 2021 to excite and surprise consumers through unexpected flavor profiles. Cup Noodles Breakfast marks the brand's second limited-edition flavor, following the successful launch of Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice.

Cup Noodles Breakfast is available for SRP $1.39 at select Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com. To learn more about Nissin Foods and its wide range of products, visit Nissinfoods.com .

ABOUT NISSIN FOODS

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare and serve noodles all in one. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™ Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy bowl, and Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

