Nestlé and Cargill team up with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to support sustainable grazing practices across 1.7 million acres in the U.S. over the next five years

As one of the largest private sector regenerative ranching initiatives in the U.S. to date, this partnership will support U.S. ranchers in adopting voluntary agricultural practices that help combat climate change

MINNEAPOLIS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), and Cargill are coming together to help scale the adoption of voluntary conservation practices that help fight climate change. Through this work, the companies will support vital habitat for native wildlife, while also sustaining a robust beef supply chain. In one of the largest corporate commitments to regenerative ranching in the U.S. to date, two of the world's largest food companies will invest a combined $15 million. This commitment will leverage up to $15 million in federal funds, leading to the activation of up to $30 million in grant funding over the next five years.

This partnership will bring together private landowners and local conservation organizations to support voluntary land management practices, improve water management, and restore wildlife habitats. The work helps generate carbon benefits across more than 15 states, including areas in the Great Plains, Mountain West, Midwest and Southeastern portions of the U.S.

The first set of NFWF-awarded grants made possible with this new partnership are expected to be announced in April 2023. Farmers and ranchers will then directly benefit from these funds by receiving technical and financial support to implement regenerative practices on their lands.

"At the heart of Cargill's BeefUp Sustainability program is the unique ability to connect strong partners, inventive solutions and financial resources to scale impact in the fight against climate change," said Jeffrey Fitzpatrick, Cargill BeefUp Sustainability Program Lead. "Leveraging the long history with our partners, this partnership has uncovered a sweet spot for us in supporting local farmers and ranchers, and their communities, all the while increasing supply chain sustainability, decreasing impact on the planet and showcasing beef as a force for good."

The benefits from this partnership will help support thousands of cattle producers across the country as they implement voluntary practices that will help benefit hundreds of species, from migrating songbirds to elk to freshwater mussels. Investing in regenerative practices on 1.7 million acres over the next five years can sequester up to an estimated 845,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, according to NFWF. This can help sustain vital grassland habitats, improve water quality for rivers and streams and maintain the quality and quantity of forage for animal health.

"This partnership is activating the work needed in our supply chains to help create a regenerative, healthy food system," said Emily Johannes, Director, Diverse and Sustainable Sourcing at Nestlé USA. "Working together as an industry leverages expertise and helps achieve the scale that is critical to accelerating the shift to regenerative farming. Taking action on regenerative agriculture means supporting farmers and ranchers to implement on-farm practices that help replenish the land, absorb carbon, and enhance the health of our environment."

The collaborative efforts of this partnership will serve as an action-based roadmap for sustainability leaders who are invested in creating positive impact in their supply chains but may not know where to start.

"The conservation challenges of our time can feel daunting, but when we engage public and private institutions, we are able to unlock potential — in technical expertise, in funding and in results," said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. "This partnership with two of the world's largest food companies will have a nationally significant grassland impact while also benefitting ranching families at the local level."

About Cargill

Cargill helps the world's food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials—from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 160,000 team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, sustainable way.

From feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It's how we've met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 157 years—and how we'll do so for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation's fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate, foundation and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 6,000 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of $8.1 billion. Learn more at nfwf.org.

About Nestlé in the U.S.

Nestlé in the United States is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. We are transforming our product portfolio by focusing on high-growth categories, including pet care, coffee, premium water, consumer health and out-of-home platforms. With more than 30,000 employees across 28 states, Nestlé in the U.S. offers a wide portfolio of food and beverage products for people and their pets. As Nestlé S.A.'s largest market, Nestlé in the U.S. consists of four main businesses: Nestlé USA, Nespresso, Nestlé Health Science, and Nestlé Purina PetCare Company. For more information, visit Nestleusa.com .

