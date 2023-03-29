Principals of Valtus Capital Group, BRUIN Capital Partners Debut Capro Capital: A Leading Real Estate Private Equity Firm With $100M in Equity Capital

Capro is a culmination of more than two decades of collaboration between its principals

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate investment and development principals of Valtus Capital Group and BRUIN Capital Partners today announced a new venture, Capro Capital. Poised to become a leading real estate private equity firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Capro is focused on partnering with top real estate operators and developers nationwide, with a concentration in the Western United States.

Capro is a real estate private equity firm that provides flexible capital solutions to developers and operators that connect people and place. (PRNewswire)

Backed by BRUIN Capital Partners, the management arm for prolific real estate developer, Larry Canarelli's Family Office and personal investments, Capro is being led with $100M of new cash equity capital, with a target of $500M assets under management ("AUM") for its first fund.

Capro's prime focus is partnering with top real estate operators and developers nationwide as well as doing direct acquisitions, with a particular concentration on real estate throughout the Western United States, including Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and California. Capro has the ability to acquire assets directly, make joint venture equity investments, preferred equity investments and loans across multi-family, industrial, mixed-use, retail, office, senior housing, homebuilding, land, hospitality and gaming projects.

"Las Vegas and the Southwest are booming regions with tremendous opportunity for growth. Capro brings together two incredibly talented teams that are sure to fund some of the most exciting and innovative projects the area has seen," said Viney Singal, founder and CEO of Capro and founder and CEO of Valtus Capital Group. "I must thank Bruin Capital Partners for their decades of trust and partnership. If you're a real estate developer, operator or broker looking for capital, we're ready."

Valtus Capital Group is a privately-held investment bank and registered broker-dealer headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The firm provides high-quality independent advisory and execution capabilities in connection with mergers and acquisitions, financial restructuring, and capital raising.

"The creation of this joint venture was more than 20 years in the making," said Larry Canarelli, chairman of BRUIN Capital Partners. "We have a wide range of real estate experience and together I'm sure there's a future of success. I care deeply about the Las Vegas community and I'm confident our partnership will not only better the lives of those in the community but also in communities throughout the Southwest."

Known best as a visionary land developer and homebuilder, Canarelli, in 1984 founded The American West Homebuilding Group, a premiere home builder in the Southwest. The company's residential home building operation was purchased by Pulte Homes in 2019. Canarelli is credited with building nearly 40,000 homes as well as numerous large scale mixed-used master plan communities across the nation, with a particular focus in Nevada, Texas and Colorado.

Since December 2020, Bruin and Valtus have placed capital into $550M of real estate projects located throughout the country. One of its principal investments is in Uncommons, a nationally-recognized $400M mixed-use development in Las Vegas with category-leading office, retail and residential space.

ABOUT CAPRO CAPITAL

Capro Capital is a real estate private equity vehicle with a prime focus of partnering with top real estate operators and developers nationwide and doing direct acquisitions. Capro will have a particular concentration on real estate in the Western U.S. including Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Texas, Oregon, Washington and California. Capro, a progression of decades-long partnerships between the principals of Valtus Capital Group and BRUIN Capital Partners, is poised to become a leader in real estate investing with a $100M equity fund with a target of $500M Assets Under Management for its first vehicle. Capro is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ABOUT BRUIN CAPITAL

BRUIN Capital Partners has investments in a wide range of businesses including real estate, casino gaming, oil & gas and financial services. The company's current real estate holdings total more than 9,500 acres located in Southern Nevada, Arizona, Washington and Colorado including the Aurora Highlands, a 4,000-acre mixed-used master planned community adjoining the Denver International Airport. The Aurora Highlands encompasses retail, hospital, and industrial sectors as well as 12,000 residential home sites.

Note: Any sale of securities will be through Valtus Capital Group, a registered FINRA broker-dealer.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capro