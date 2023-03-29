VirnetX Announces Partnership with Solution Synergy

Security Provider Will Sell VirnetX Products to End Users to Protect Healthcare Providers and Cities from Cyber and Ransomware Attacks

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) ("VirnetX") today announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive sales agreement with Solution Synergy LLC ("Solution Synergy"), under which Solution Synergy will market and sell the VirnetX One™ family of products, including VirnetX Matrix™ and War Room™, to healthcare enterprises as well as state and local governments and public safety departments.

"This will be a great partnership to advance our Zero Trust technology into the embattled healthcare markets and vulnerable cities," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President. "Solution Synergy founder Steve Bouck is a proven, award-winning healthcare executive and a Fellow of HIMSS, who brings a wealth of healthcare sales leadership experience encompassing nearly 40 years, and a broad spectrum of healthcare IT technology expertise for the entire healthcare market and other industries such as state and local governments."

"The cyber-attacks on healthcare and cities happening today are unprecedented," said Steve Bouck, Solution Synergy Principal and Founder. "Our team understands that many healthcare enterprises and local governments have limited resources and need effective security protection at a reasonable cost to prevent these cyber-attacks. That's why we are excited to offer VirnetX's products that enable Zero Trust technology and work with existing networks to protect these targeted sectors."

VirnetX One™ is a security-as-a-service platform that protects enterprise applications, services, and infrastructure from cyber-attacks using Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA"). VirnetX One™ products address a significant need across enterprises of all sizes, as hackers have become more sophisticated, ransomware and malware more costly and disruptive, and the use of corporate and other applications by contemporary remote workforces has continued to rise.

VirnetX Matrix™ provides superior security for internet-enabled enterprise applications and their connected devices, and for control systems currently deployed by those enterprises (e.g., file servers, data back-up systems, VPN/firewalls). VirnetX Matrix™ provides ZTNA protection, "single-click" ease of use, and is designed to be a highly effective "security umbrella": its added layer of protection is deployed simply, without the need for changes to an enterprise's existing, in-place infrastructure.

War Room™ provides an industry leading, safe, and secure video conferencing meeting environment where sensitive communications and data is invisible to those unauthorized to view it.

About Solution Synergy

Solution Synergy LLC is a leading internet cyber security software and technology company that specializes in providing IT security expertise to healthcare and related industries. With close to 40 years of operation, Solution Synergy has collaborated with a wide range of customers to help them manage, protect, and realize the full value of new and emerging security solutions.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with industry-leading, patented technology for Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA") based secure network communications. VirnetX's software and technology solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and Technology, VirnetX One™, VirnetX War Room™, VirnetX Matrix™, and Gabriel Connection Technology™, are designed to be device- and location-independent, and enable a secure real-time communication environment for all types of enterprise applications, services, and critical infrastructures. The Company's patent portfolio includes over 200 U.S. and foreign granted patents, validations and pending applications. For more information, please visit www.virnetx.com.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K"), which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission before the close of business on March 31, 2023. Statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events and conditions, and may discuss, among other things, expectations about products and product performance, expectations about future cash distributions or dividends and the impact of potential and ongoing litigation. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result in" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside our control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements and from our historical results and experience. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC, including the Form 10-K. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be considered a complete list. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made.

For example, this press release refers to:

The ability of VirnetX products to protect healthcare providers and cities from cyber and ransomware attacks.

The effectiveness of the partnership with Solution Synergy to the business and marketing of VirnetX products.

EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY LAW, WE UNDERTAKE NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE OR REVISE ANY FORWARD- LOOKING STATEMENT AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE.

