23 National Health Organizations Comment on Braidwood v. Becerra Ruling that Threatens No-Cost Preventive Care

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Lung Association and 22 patient groups representing millions of people with serious health conditions released a statement today in response to the ruling in the Braidwood versus Becerra case, which threatens coverage of U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommended preventive services without cost sharing as required under the Affordable Care Act.

The groups issued the following statement:

"Our organizations are deeply disappointed in today's decision. Our organizations serve millions of people living with serious medical conditions who depend on preventive services to live healthy lives.

"Since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was signed into law in 2010, more than 150 million Americans – including those covered by employer-sponsored, ACA marketplace and Medicaid expansion plans – have benefitted from no-cost preventive services like cancer screenings, help to quit smoking, HIV prevention, blood pressure tests and many other healthcare services. This has not only saved lives, but studies show that high-quality coverage, complete with preventive services, improves the overall health of individuals and our country, lowers overall health spending and reduces health disparities.

"This decision directly threatens these benefits and would result in a return to financial and other barriers proven to discourage Americans from obtaining lifesaving, preventive care. Our organizations are committed to ensuring everyone has access to the care they need and will vigorously defend individuals' rights to access these critical services."

"On behalf of the millions of patients we represent, we urge the Department of Justice to swiftly appeal this decision and urge Judge O'Connor to immediately stay his ruling."

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

American Heart Association

American Kidney Fund

American Lung Association

Alpha-1 Foundation

Arthritis Foundation

Cancer Support Community

CancerCare

Chronic Disease Coalition

Epilepsy Foundation

Hemophilia Federation of America

March of Dimes

Muscular Dystrophy Association

National Alliance on Mental Illness

National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship

National Hemophilia Foundation

National Kidney Foundation

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

National Organization for Rare Disorders

National Patient Advocate Organization

Susan G. Komen

The AIDS Institute

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

