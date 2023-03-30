Agile, Intelligent, and Comprehensive Data Analysis Capabilities Empower Waton Securities International Limited to Innovate Rapidly

SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waton Securities International Limited (also known as Waton or Waton International) is a premier brokerage service provider, established in 1989 with its headquarters in Hong Kong. With an R&D team located in Mainland China and offices across the globe, Waton Securities International is a licensed securities broker (Central Number: AAK004) with over 30 years of sound track record and brokerage experience in the industry. The company strictly adheres to the requirements of the SFO, providing customers with simple, safe, and reliable securities trading services.

Leveraging the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Waton has successfully launched its Broker Cloud (SaaS) service, enabling traditional securities companies to conduct online real-time trading. This service reduces the costs of IT infrastructure and operation, such as hardware procurement, maintenance fees, and data center costs, while improving resource utilization and business performance. Furthermore, Waton can accelerate the process of application development and deployment, while increasing the flexibility in choosing various cloud-native services and tools to meet different business demand scenarios.

Market quotations and news feeds are crucial public data in the brokerage industry, and require the Broker Cloud to be capable of real-time processing and distribution of information to clients. Waton's Broker Cloud adopts Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (MSK) to build fully managed, highly reliable, and secure data streaming services. In addition to market quotations and news feeds, the platform also covers log collection and big data processing.

AWS provides powerful computing and storage capabilities to process big data, and offers rapid elasticity to scale resources. Through the development of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Waton is exploring new trading strategy optimization and user service customization. By utilizing AWS's impressive computing power and scalability, Waton delivers exceptional data analysis results, enabling Broker Cloud to innovate and expand swiftly and cost-effectively, catering to a variety of demand scenarios.

In the future, the demand for digital transformation in the brokerage industry will continue to rise, and the integration of big data and FinTech into applications will be accelerated. Waton Securities International's in-depth sector expertise and category-defining FinTech capabilities, together with the global cloud service platform, will empower more market participants to break through existing barriers and deliver best-in-class customer services to global users efficiently and effectively, while creating more added value through tailored digital solutions.

