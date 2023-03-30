FORMER MINT DIRECTOR WEIGHS IN ON MILITARY CONFLICT

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How could international geopolitical conflict affect the finances of American consumers? In a new video, Philip N. Diehl, 35th Director of the U.S Mint (1994-2000), former chief of staff at the U.S. Treasury, and President of U.S. Money Reserve, America's Gold Authority, speaks about using precious metals to prepare your personal wealth in the face of increased tensions with Russia and China.

"I'm in no position to predict whether we will or will not be at war in the coming years," Diehl opines, "but we should all be knowledgeable about how war might affect our personal wealth." With potential losses if the market nose-dives in the face of a global crisis, Diehl says, "protecting your retirement is key."

One strategy the former Mint Director recommends is owning precious metals. Precious metals historically have maintained their value and preserved financial wealth in times of volatility. They are easy to liquidate if the need for cash arises. Having gold, silver, platinum, or palladium in physical holdings or in a retirement plan as a form of wealth insurance could hedge against global crises, market fluctuations, inflation, and a declining dollar.

Now is the time to be sure you can get your hands on your assets. Whether it be a run on banks, concerns about foreign dictators, or ETFs being leveraged, people often look to precious metals to protect themselves. According to Krishan Gopaul, a senior markets analyst for the World Gold Council, gold and other precious metals are among the best-performing assets in times of crisis.*

*(Source: CNN Business Report: January 11, 2023)

