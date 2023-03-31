White Castle® to introduce new "Slider Lites" on April 1

Latest iteration of The Original Slider® features 100% beef patty with one large hole instead of five little ones

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S., will be releasing a brand-new menu item on April 1. Called Slider Lites, the new 100% all-beef burger is the same size and square shape of White Castle's oh-so-popular Original Slider. Instead of having five small holes in the patty, however, the Slider Lites come with just one large hole, which means they have a fraction of the calories of the Original Slider. It's all you crave, but less!

White Castle's Slider Lites, to be introduced April 1, feature one big hole instead of the customary five little ones, which means Cravers get a (PRNewswire)

On April 1 , White Castle is releasing Slider Lites, a new version of the Slider with 1 big hole, not 5 little ones.

The single hole, smack dab in the middle of the patty, is White Castle's latest innovation in a long list of innovations that span the family-owned company's 102-year-old history. Among other things, White Castle designed the first industrial-grade spatula, introduced carryout with its "Buy 'em by the Sack" carryout sack, and made burgers in a square shape to maximize cooking space on the griddle.

"We have been bringing new innovations to market for over a century," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We're excited to introduce this latest advancement, as it showcases our commitment to flavor and efficiency."

White Castle first introduced the iconic five holes in 1947 as a way to increase the speed at which Sliders cook and to help the flavor of the onions more thoroughly permeate the burger. This method has stood the test of time — until now. Making a Slider with just one single hole instead of five little ones will speed up the cooking time even more. The grilled onions and one perfect pickle, both signature toppings for the Original Slider, will sit atop the Slider Lites, further enhancing the flavor. As an added bonus, the one hole removes the majority of the burger's calories.

"We really think one giant hole will revolutionize our cooking system," Richardson said. "It might even become the preferred choice among our loyal Cravers who crave flavorful, low-calorie food."

White Castle's decision to introduce the Slider Lites on April 1 may be questioned by some, but true Cravers are sure to embrace the Slider — even if it proves to be too good to be true.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/White Castle) (PRNewsfoto/White Castle) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Castle