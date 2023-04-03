apc Announces Enhanced 360° Employee Feedback and Development Offering

-- Firm has upgraded online platform and provides one-on-one coaching for participants --

BOSTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ath Power Consulting , a recognized leader in customer and employee research and training, is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to their 360° Feedback and Development offering, which enables organizations to conduct employee assessments and develop all levels of talent. The feedback is sourced anonymously from multiple team members who work directly with the employees being assessed to identify their strengths and weaknesses in areas such as leadership, communication, teamwork, and more. The resulting recommendations are tailored to each individual to help them understand, identify, and close their talent gaps.

"In early 2023, we completed a major upgrade of our 360° Feedback Platform to better serve our clients," noted apc President, Frank Aloi. "The system now provides smart automation for employee assessments, improved reporting with powerful data visualization, personalized employee recommendations based on assessment results, and the ability to measure success of employee development programs over time."

Unlike other firms that only offer 360° assessments, apc provides training workshops for anyone involved in the process to ensure the feedback provided will positively impact those being assessed. They also conduct one-on-one coaching for employees participating in the program to walk them through their findings and build a measurable action plan.

Benefits of implementing a 360° Feedback and Development plan include:

Enhanced employee self-awareness

Identification of development opportunities across groups/roles

Improved communication and collaboration within teams

Increased employee engagement

Increased productivity and overall business performance

Identification of high-potential employees for leadership development

Development of a more positive and constructive work culture

ath Power Consulting (apc)

Since 1997, apc has helped over 1,000 organizations in both the public and private sectors measure and improve customer and employee experience, deepen engagement, develop leaders, and optimize talent. We've designed and delivered some of the largest, most complex, research and training initiatives in North America, supporting many of the most recognized organizations, including Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, TD Bank, Irving Oil, American Family Insurance, Dunkin', The Department of Commerce, and The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. People are what ultimately determine the success of any organization and we power the human experience to achieve true organizational and cultural transformation. Check us out at athpower.com .

Contact:

Jessica Hamel

jhamel@athpower.com

