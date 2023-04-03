SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. MARCH SALES UP 23 PERCENT

Best-ever March for Crosstrek

Q1 2023 sales up 8.3 percent

Eight consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

CAMDEN, N.J., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 53,213 vehicle sales for March 2023, a 22.8 percent increase compared with March 2022 (43,322). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 143,376, an 8.3 percent increase compared to Q1 2022. March marked the eighth consecutive month of month-over-month sales increases for the automaker.

"We closed March and Q1 on a high note. Thanks to the exceptional efforts of our Subaru retailers, we surpassed our March 2022 sales by 23 percent," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are even prouder that our fifteenth annual Share the Love® Event raised $29.1 million in donations to a host of national and local charities supported by our retailers."

In March, Crosstrek was the top performer by volume and achieved its best March ever with 14,040 vehicle sales. WRX sales for March 2023 increased 1,373 percent over the same month in 2022, while Impreza posted a 63.3 percent increase in March. Forester sales for March 2023 increased 56.2 percent, and Ascent sales increased 43.2 percent compared to March 2022. In addition, 513 of the all-electric Solterra SUV were delivered in March.

"Enthusiasm for Subaru vehicles remained high in March, and we anticipate continued excitement as the weather warms up and car buyers begin planning spring and summer adventures," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Car buyers have a lot to look forward to in Q2, starting with the global debut of the latest Subaru Wilderness vehicle at the New York International Auto Show later this week."

Carline Mar-23 Mar-22 % Chg Mar-23 Mar-22 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 5,794 4,047 43.2 % 14,782 14,698 0.6 % BRZ 285 291 -2.1 % 985 971 1.4 % Crosstrek 14,040 13,460 4.3 % 41,562 37,463 10.9 % Forester 10,264 6,572 56.2 % 30,408 31,358 -3.0 % Impreza 3,802 2,329 63.3 % 8,844 8,788 0.6 % Legacy 2,265 2,611 -13.3 % 5,060 5,520 -8.3 % Outback 13,245 13,808 -4.1 % 32,767 32,972 -0.6 % Solterra 513 0 0.0 % 1,359 0 0.0 % WRX 3,005 204 1,373.0 % 7,609 576 1221.0 % TOTAL 53,213 43,322 22.8 % 143,376 132,346 8.3 %

Earlier in March, Subaru of America, Inc. announced a donation of $29.1 million to national and local charities as part of the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event, bringing the total donated throughout the life of the program to $256 million. Held from mid-November to the end of the calendar year since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event donates at least $300 to the purchaser's choice of charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at more than 630 participating Subaru retailers nationwide.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

