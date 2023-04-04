Comarch Recognized Among Top Loyalty Technology Solutions Providers

KRAKÓW, Poland, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch, a global software house with more than 20 years of experience on the market, has been listed as one of the 12 most significant loyalty technology solution providers. The recognition comes from The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Technology Solutions, Q1 2023 report – a comprehensive guide for B2C marketing professionals seeking the best loyalty program vendors for their needs.

The evaluation of the 12 most significant loyalty partners mentions Comarch as a strong performer, acknowledging that the company globalizes loyalty programs, one of its biggest focus areas is community engagement, and that their planned enhancements align with its experience-focused vision. According to Forrester's report, Comarch's Loyalty Marketing Platform's strengths include advanced member profile management and fraud prevention capabilities. The report noted the software house showcases its platform expertise with a range of strong technical services, has made significant investments in platform enhancements and its go-to-market strategy, and has solid program KPI measurement.

Comarch believes The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Technology Solutions, Q1 2023 recognition is a testament to Comarch's strong work ethic and effectiveness in both technical and strategic loyalty endeavors. Being mentioned in such a comprehensive industry overview shows, in Comarch's opinion, that Comarch is a solid choice for global brands looking for help with managing loyalty-focused activities on a large scale. With its AI-based marketing platform, Comarch is a loyalty partner whose initiatives bring measurable results.

"I'm thrilled with Comarch's recognition in Forrester Wave. Loyalty is becoming mainstream and growing fast. We need new business models and simplified delivery/integration in martech ecosystems. In these difficult times of financial instability, it's essential to focus on customer loyalty through great experience, personalization, and providing significant value to loyal consumers. Our AI-based marketing platform and wide range of business services makes it much easier for marketers. We're here to support you at every step of the journey, from building strategy to day-to-day operations" – says Janusz Jeremiasz Filipiak, CEO, Comarch Inc.

