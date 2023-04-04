Creators Legal Announces First Crowdfunding Campaign

OAKLAND, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creators Legal, the first and only do-it-yourself Legal Tech platform built just for the creative community has announced the launch of its first WeFunder campaign.

With a funding goal of $107,000, the campaign aims to bridge the gap between creatives and the legal support they need to protect their work and ensure a thriving career. Described by Variety as "An Entertainment Lawyer in a Box," Creators Legal is the brainchild of Founder & CEO Eric Farber, a sports and entertainment lawyer with over 20 years of experience. Farber has represented name clients such as the Tupac Shakur Estate for close to 18 years. His extensive background in the industry inspired the creation of Creators Legal to bring Legal Tech and the Creator Economy together.

"The creative community deserves accessible, specialized legal resources to protect their work," says Farber. "Our WeFunder campaign will help us enhance our platform, bringing innovative solutions to creative professionals worldwide."

The funds raised through the WeFunder campaign will be primarily allocated to capital improvements to the site, research and development of AI integration for the platform, and the creation of an API to enable seamless integration with other compatible platforms. This will expand Creators Legal's reach and impact within the creative community.

The campaign has an essential milestone of $50,000, which must be reached for the project to receive any funding. "We encourage our supporters to help us achieve this milestone and unlock our full potential," says Farber. In appreciation of their support, backers will receive free subscriptions at various levels of investment, providing access to valuable resources and services.

Creators Legal has already forged partnerships with several notable companies, including Creator Camp, Beacons, BigVu, and Creative Juice. They are also now part of the prestigious NewChip Accelerator Program and was a co-hort of the Duke Legal Tech Accelerator. These achievements, combined with their growing user base of over 3,000 registered users, more than 1,500 paid users, and close to 600 subscribers, demonstrate the demand for Creators Legal's services and their impact on the creative community.

About Creators Legal: Creators Legal is a company committed to providing creative professionals with a do-it-yourself legal tech platform that combines Legal Tech and the Creator Economy. A full end-to-end contract and production management system for Creatives, all without lawyers! www.creatorslegal.com

