Digital Hall Pass Added to the Pikmykid Safety Platform

This new tool helps schools simplify the management of student movement on campus while ensuring safety and accountability.

TAMPA, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pikmykid, a leading provider of school safety and dismissal solutions, has announced the launch of its latest tool, a digital hall pass.

Pikmykid's Hall Pass enables schools to better mitigate problematic behavior like skipping class, fights, and vandalism. Administrators can easily manage students by setting capacities on rooms, daily student pass allowances, and even campus-wide pass limits.

"We are very excited about the new Hall Pass feature, especially with it being in the same platform as our daily dismissal and safety tools!" shared Lehigh Christian Academy of Pennsylvania.

Additionally, the digital hall pass can be used to serve the needs of specific students, such as those with a 504 plan or Individualized Education Program (IEP). Pikmykid's existing safety features in conjunction with Digital Hall Pass allow schools to quickly and accurately account for every student during any emergencies.

"Pikmykid is committed to providing schools with the tools they need to keep students safe and secure," said Pat Bhava, CEO of Pikmykid. "The Digital Hall Pass is a natural extension of our platform and will significantly impact student safety and accountability."

The Digital Hall Pass is part of Pikmykid's comprehensive suite of safety solutions, which includes student dismissal management, digital hall pass, emergency alert, parent messaging, and emergency reunification tools used by over 5000 schools nationwide.

To learn more about Pikmykid and its suite of safety solutions, visit their website at www.pikmykid.com.

About Pikmykid

Pikmykid is the leading safety and dismissal platform that empowers schools to transform their daily and emergency operations without the need to purchase, install, or support additional hardware. Pikmykid is helping more than 5,000 schools in all 50 states eliminate the busy work and vulnerabilities of their emergency and dismissal management. That way everyone has peace of mind that students are safe throughout the entire school day and can focus on what really matters - learning.

Contact:

Pikmykid

***@pikmykid.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12957985

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:

SOURCE Pikmykid