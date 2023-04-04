Internova Travel Group's Luxury-Focused OLTRE Magazine Now Available

Consumer publication is designed for clients of Global Travel Collection's travel advisors

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first volume of OLTRE, a new luxury lifestyle travel magazine, debuts this week. With a print circulation of 100,000 affluent consumers, OLTRE will be mailed to the top clients of Global Travel Collection's luxury travel advisors to offer a fresh perspective on travel and inspire them to plan their next trip. Global Travel Collection, Internova Travel Group's high-service premium and luxury travel division, represents the most sophisticated community of travel advisors and agencies worldwide. It comprises 1,500 highly experienced advisors who serve clients in the luxury leisure, corporate and entertainment sectors.

OLTRE, whose name comes from an Italian word meaning "over, above or beyond," will be published four times a year. Each volume will be printed on archival-quality, eco-certified paper with a keepsake aesthetic. "We wanted a name, look and feel that encompassed more than just travel," said Elaine Srnka, Internova's Senior Vice President of Content. "Our advisors plan travel experiences for their clients that go beyond expectations, and we want to do the same with our new magazine."

Srnka, a former Virtuoso executive, assembled an experienced team to produce the magazine entirely in-house: Laura Sport, also from Virtuoso, is Vice President of Publishing; Brad A. Johnson, Editorial Director, formerly served as national travel editor for Modern Luxury Media; and Devin Duckworth, Design Director, joined from Fodor's Travel.

OLTRE's debut issue spans the globe from pole to pole, covering art and culture, fashion, dining, music and more. In addition to articles on Antarctica and the Arctic, an in-depth guide to California's Napa and Sonoma valleys taps local experts and GTC advisors for their top tips and insight. The OLTRE Look Book is an expansive directory of the top 100+ hotel openings on the editors' radar. Elsewhere, readers accompany an acclaimed Thai chef to discover Bangkok's truly unsearchable street food that influences the menu at her upscale restaurant, set sail from Portugal on the inaugural cruise of Ritz-Carlton's new yacht, visit an epic private collection of modern art in a less-traveled corner of Italy, meet fashion designers in Greece and Scotland who are reviving heritage weaving crafts and more. Photo shoots on multiple continents enhance the publication's global perspective, human element, and visual sophistication.

"We created OLTRE as part of our mission to support our advisors with industry-leading products and services to help them engage with their clients and grow their business," said Angie Licea, President, Global Travel Collection. "This magazine is a tangible way for advisors to stay in touch with their best clients, thanking them for their business and inspiring them with a world of ideas and opportunities. We want to keep them in the know and ahead of the curve."

In addition to an exclusive print circulation, the magazine will be available digitally; read Volume One here: OLTRE Digital Issue

OLTRE's calendar for the remainder of the year includes "The Barefoot Issue," which publishes in July, and "The Taste Issue," which publishes in October.

Clients interested in receiving a subscription should connect with their GTC travel advisor; consumers who don't currently work with a travel advisor can find one at globaltravelcollection.com. Editorial inquiries can be sent to editors@globaltravelcollection.com. Advertising inquiries can be sent to partnermarketing@globaltravelcollection.com. Advisors interested in learning more about affiliation with Global Travel Collection can contact joinus@GlobalTravelCollection.com.

