Moon Mortgage launches mortgage and borrowing products to materialize digital wealth

The crypto lending platform has launched the first true crypto loan margin account, alongside the ability for investors to materialize digital wealth in real estate

MIAMI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency lending platform, Moon Mortgage , has launched two products to help crypto investors materialize their digital wealth - a mortgage for crypto investors and the world's first crypto loan margin account, Trade & Borrow .

A first of its kind for crypto investors, Trade & Borrow means investors can finally borrow against the value of their crypto while still maintaining some control of it. Investors using Trade & Borrow can still trade their digital assets after they have taken out a cash loan, meaning they don't have to lose their potential upside.

Investors using Trade & Borrow can be confident their crypto is secure. Moon Mortgage and its affiliates are working with a fully chartered digital asset bank in the United States to enable Moon Mortgage to leverage an industry-leading custody solution that can provide borrowers peace of mind. All digital assets are stored by Moon Mortgage with the bank on a like-for-like basis. Crucially, and unlike some competitor products, Moon Mortgage will never lend out the assets it takes as collateral.

Investors can take out a loan using Trade & Borrow on one-, three-, and six-month terms. Borrowers have the option to renew their loans and there is no prepayment penalty. There are also no origination fees, and investors can easily exit their position when they feel the time is right. The Moon Mortgage team has also focused on the need to keep the process as simple as possible, with investors able to receive their loans in as few as three steps.

"Against the backdrop of a very tough year for crypto investors, there is an obvious need to provide more options to help create material value — to ensure that investors can have as many options as possible, just as traditional retail investors have," said Aaron Nevin, Co-founder and CEO of Moon Mortgage. "Trade & Borrow is how we are doing that. For too long, investors have had to 'put up and shut up' with how they can use crypto to create material gains — having to convert crypto into fiat in order to leverage that for major living expenses, such as buying a vehicle. But we say you should be able to have your cake and eat it too. Trade & Borrow is our dream of being able to really use your crypto, without having to lose your edge, and with security at the heart of the product."

Moon Mortgage has also released its core mortgage product to market, which means crypto investors will be able to use their assets to secure funding for purchases of real estate. The lending platform's crypto mortgage product has been designed to work like traditional mortgages, with the difference being that digital assets serve as additional collateral.

As with Trade & Borrow, the Moon Mortgage team has focused on keeping the process as simple as possible. Investors are able to receive financing for real estate purchases in as few as six steps, with the expected average close time in as little as 14 days. Investors will need a minimum of a $1 million loan amount in order to apply.

The crypto mortgage product has been launched for house buyers in Florida, Texas, and Colorado, and will be open to investors in most States across the U.S. for investment properties. Moon Mortgage will take the investors' digital assets as additional collateral and will then provide 100% of the financing for investment properties and later, for owner-occupied properties. As with its Trade & Borrow offering, assets used to secure financing for mortgages will be stored by Moon Mortgage with it's US banking partner, which also enables Moon Mortgage to leverage an industry-leading custody solution.

"The use case for crypto has to go beyond investment potential. It has to be about how an investor can use it for real-world gains," said Tristan Marino, Co-founder and COO of Moon Mortgage. "While the full convergence of TradFi and crypto is still a long way off, we are working to bridge the gap now. Our crypto mortgage product is how we are doing that; allowing investors to be able to truly materialize their digital wealth into real estate investments, as simply as possible and with compliance and safety. Along with our Trade & Borrow product, we are aiming to transform the crypto space from a simple investment speculation to a true financial system."

For both Trade & Borrow and the crypto mortgage products, investors can borrow against Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC at launch. Moon Mortgage is looking to offer support for more digital assets in the future.

Moon Mortgage's two new products follow a $3.5 million seed raise in October 2022. Alongside innovating new products to help crypto investors to materialize their digital wealth, the platform is also actively looking to engage more brokers to partner with, as it looks to build in scale to supply investor demand.

Owner occupied mortgage services provided by Moon Mortgage Residential LLC NMLS # 2353334. Investment property mortgage services provided by Moon Mortgage Commercial LLC. Loan services provided by Moon Mortgage LMA LLC NMLS # 2419733. Trade & Borrow custody services provided by Moon MT LLC.

