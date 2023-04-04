Shift7 Digital Acquired by Merkle

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners is pleased to announce that our portfolio company, Shift7 Digital, has been acquired by Merkle, Inc., a member of the Dentsu Group Inc. global family of marketing agencies with over 60,000 employees. Shift7 helps B2B companies modernize their marketing and sales process by optimizing customer touchpoints and delivering a seamless self-service ecommerce experience. By shifting the way manufacturers and distributors engage with customers online, Shift7 enables brands to increase sales, improve profitability, and forge long-lasting customer relationships.

Andrew Walker, CEO of Shift7, commented, "I am grateful to our entire team for their efforts in realizing significant revenue growth, through a dedicated focus on providing the highest level of creative solutions and customer satisfaction to B2B enterprise clients. We are enthusiastic about our future growth with the benefit of Merkle resources that complement and expand upon our capabilities in data, analytics, commerce, and marketing transformation."

RLH Managing Directors Ryan Smiley and Rob Rodin added, "We have been privileged to work with Andrew and his team of "Shifters" in building a leading provider of digital and ecommerce customer experience for B2B manufacturers and distributors. We are pleased to have supported the Company's increased deployment of solutions based on Salesforce's software ecosystem and want to thank Salesforce Ventures for its support of Shift7. We wish the entire Shift7 organization continued success as part of Merkle."

About RLH Equity Partners

RLH Equity Partners invests, together with entrepreneurial leadership teams, in uniquely positioned, high growth, knowledge-based enterprises. Our portfolio companies span the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors and typically have $30-150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team, which averages over 15 years of private equity experience, provides strategic and operational guidance to our portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. Our insights and processes to drive enterprise value have been honed over RLH's 40+ year history of successful investing. Our firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

