Business Architecture Guild® Releases BIZBOK® Guide v12

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, announced today that A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) v12 is now available.

Recognized as the leading resource for business architecture, the BIZBOK is a collection of formal principles, guidelines and best practices that helps organizations improve their ability to successfully execute their business strategies. Reflecting the continued growth in demand for business architecture, the BIZBOK is updated on an annual basis to reflect industry advancements based on practitioner feedback and member contributions. A Guild member benefit, the BIZBOK enables business leaders and practitioners to address real-world challenges, manage change, optimize transformation efforts and achieve long-term growth. Updates include:

Expanded discussion of customer value consumption and value creation

Revised industry reference model content that reflects the latest advancements gleaned from a cross-section of organizations and industries around the world

Enhanced visibility into the role of business architecture in formalizing business-driven data architecture and software service design

Refined Dynamic Rules-Based Routing guidance, further formalizing the formal link between business architecture, workflow definition and software design

New insights into how TOGAF® v10 aligns to the BIZBOK's core business architecture domains

Strategic advancements in strategy, capability, value stream, information, stakeholder and policy mapping

According to William Ulrich, Guild President and Co-founder, "BIZBOK v12 reflects our members' commitment to advancing the business architecture discipline in ways that help organizations formalize and strengthen their own practices to further facilitate strategy execution."

