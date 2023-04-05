Cool Beans! Stay Overnight in a Giant "Canper" This Summer, Courtesy of Bush's Beans

Bush's® Beans is bringing the beautiful bean to the great outdoors with a one-of-a-kind stay in a giant bean can on wheels to kick off its partnership with the National Park Foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beans and camping are a beloved duo and to kick off its new partnership with the National Park Foundation, Bush's® Beans is bringing the beautiful bean to the great outdoors. The family-owned bean company is offering three fans and their favorite human bean (aka one guest) a once-in-a-lifetime stay in the Bush's Canper, a fully stocked giant bean can on wheels that you can camp in, near three national parks this summer: Big Bend National Park in Texas, Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming or the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee, Bush's home state where they have been making beans for generations.

Bush’s Beans is bringing the beautiful bean to the great outdoors with a one-of-a-kind stay in their Canper to kick off its partnership with the National Park Foundation. (PRNewswire)

Bush's partnership with the National Park Foundation (NPF) will support the nonprofit's mission to protect and preserve the more than 400 national parks that make up the National Park System, which includes landscapes and wilderness, historical sites, and places of cultural significance.

Experience the national parks like never before with this bean lover's dream stay, which includes:

All-expenses paid trip for the winner and their guest to one national park and a stay nearby in Bush's Canper (includes flights, ground transportation and a $200 travel stipend)

The Canper features bean-themed design touches, is outfitted with water and power and comes stocked with food, beverages and custom Bush's Beans canping gear so you have all the comforts of home in the great outdoors

Bean-centric, camping themed breakfasts and dinners prepared by a private chef, plus packed lunch on-the-go to stay fueled during all your park adventures

Un-bean-livable guided excursion of your choice in or around the national park

"As a camping staple that fuels outdoor adventures, Bush's is excited to partner with the National Park Foundation and support their mission of protecting and preserving our national parks for current and future visitors," said Stephen Palacios, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Bush's. "We know many of our fans are outdoor enthusiasts and turn to Bush's Beans as park-friendly fuel with plant-based protein. Additionally, our cans are infinitely recyclable and completely shelf stable, making them the perfect pairing for this unique Canper experience or any national park excursion."

Non-perishable and loaded with long-lasting energy, plant-based protein and fiber, Bush's Beans are a delicious campsite essential that fuels outdoor exploration and adventures year-round. The bean's delicious combination of flavor, nutrition and versatility, all the while being a sustainable staple that gives back more to the soil than it takes out, make it one mighty legume. Beans are a versatile, humble food that are equally good for humans and our precious earth.

"We're happy to welcome Bush's to the National Park Foundation family," said Chad Jones, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at the National Park Foundation. "We look forward to fostering a sense of fun and adventure centered on national park experiences this summer."

Starting Wednesday, April 5 at 8 AM CT through Wednesday, April 26 at 11:59 PM CT, fans can enter to win a 3-day, 2-night stay for themselves and a guest in the Bush's Canper at a campground near Big Bend National Park, Grand Teton National Park or the Great Smoky Mountains National Park by visiting www.bushscanper.com. Fans can enter to win the Bush's Canper experience near each park, however, if they are selected as a winner, they will only be eligible for one stay.

For more information on how to win this can-tastic stay, visit www.bushscanper.com and follow Bush's Beans on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for other exclusive content.

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

About National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate, and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

