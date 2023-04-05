Curved Forms and Dynamic Designs Lead 2023 Commercial Development Design Trends

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by a surge in the demand to work from home, ambient lighting is among the post-pandemic architectural lighting trends. Based on Alcon Lighting's projects in recent years and insights on current architectural trends, designers and architects are creating commercial and work spaces with:

Organic design elements afford softer forms, as seen in this middle school auditorium in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (PRNewswire)

An exclusive new architectural report on what's driving innovation, change and progress in lighting design

Flexible layouts

Curved forms with handmade touches

Health and wellness as a leading factor

Continued push for sustainability

User-friendly controls

Neutral coloring punctuated by bold flourishes

Alcon Lighting recently released project data from the past year to identify emerging patterns in commercial lighting design. They then collaborated with architect and researcher Murrye Bernard to see how those patterns align with current trends in architecture. The findings are highlighted in an exclusive new report on 2023's commercial architecture trends.

"Commercial architecture trends for 2023 account for lessons learned during the pandemic," Bernard writes, "specifically, that health is essential and nature is nurturing. Now more color and action are welcome, and this is evident in Pantone's 2023 color of the year, Viva Magenta, which 'vibrates with vim and vigor.'"

Among the critical points is human-centric lighting design. Color-tunable lighting controls adjust the color of interior light to match the changes in daylight color temperature throughout the day. Lighting can convincingly mimic daylight color temperature changes throughout the day. This not only provides an improved sense of well-being but also claims to increase productivity. Also, the story elucidates the importance of creating personalized space in which people spend significant parts of the day as Americans return to offices. Creating layers of light can afford workers more control while promoting comfort and productivity.

Technologies such as color tuning and daylight harvesting exemplify how applying human-centric lighting principles with smart lighting controls in commercial spaces like offices and classrooms can improve people's lives and reduce energy costs.

ABOUT ALCON LIGHTING, INC.

Alcon Lighting, Inc. was founded in Los Angeles in 2002 as an electrical supply company. Co-owners Jake and David Hakimi take pride in Alcon Lighting's work, knowledge and products, crediting their ethic to lessons learned from their father, a Southern California lighting salesman for more than four decades. Alcon Lighting combines this commitment to superior, American-made craftsmanship with LED architectural lighting design and distribution. Alcon Lighting sells products which align with healthy working and living, guaranteeing each customer 100 percent satisfaction. The company publishes articles, newsletters and guides to educate buyers about streamlined design, cost and technological advancement.

