Vivreau announced as TED2023 hydration partner

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vivreau Water is pleased to announce its return as the official hydration partner for TED2023. This marks the company's sixth year providing sustainably-focused, premium still and sparkling water to conference attendees.

Attendees can look forward to the latest advancements in Vivreau's water dispensing technology with advanced filtration capabilities and enhanced hygiene features available in the Top Pro and Extra I-Tap. Hydration is an essential part of maintaining mental clarity and focus, and Vivreau is proud to support TED2023 attendees in maximizing their conference experience.

"TED2023 is all about possibilities and Vivreau believes it is entirely possible to eliminate waste from plastic bottle use," explains Drew Hamilton, Vivreau's Managing Director. "Vivreau water dispensers eliminate the need for packaged water by providing still, sparkling, or hot water on demand. In 2022 alone, Vivreau's North American community saved the use of 32 million plastic bottles."

Designed for use in commercial spaces, Vivreau's portfolio includes both counter-mounted and floor-standing water dispensers, elegant custom branded glass bottles, and all natural flavor enhancers. Sophisticated European designs are engineered to meet the strict water taste and quality standards of VIvreau's in-house team of water sommeliers. This means attendees can feel good knowing they are getting premium, great tasting water – and saving the environment – with every fill. All conference goers will receive a re-usable LARQ water bottle to refill at one of five Vivreau water stations at the event.

With TED2023 taking place in Vivreau's hometown of Vancouver, Canada, conference attendees are welcomed to schedule a tour of the company's headquarters during their visit.

About Vivreau

Vivreau Water embraces this simple idea: local water can be transformed to be even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint. In 2009, Vivreau Water revolutionized the sustainable office water dispenser market in North America. Vivreau dispensers connect to already existing water sources to provide delicious, micro-filtered still, sparkling, and hot water without the need for plastic bottles or cans. A familiar name in the hospitality sector for enabling restaurants to bottle and sell their own water, and a common sight in offices and boardrooms across North America as a way of increasing morale and brand awareness, Vivreau continues to grow with innovative new solutions for hygiene-sensitive environments.

Vivreau remains the responsible hydration brand of choice for forward-thinking facilities around the world. For more information on Vivreau, please visit www.vivreauwater.com.

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.

TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers TED@Work, a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Far Flung with Saleem Reshamwala and How to Be a Better Human.

