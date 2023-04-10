Aviation Year-Over-Year Value Increases Cooling Off

LINCOLN, Neb., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on pre-owned aircraft in Sandhills Global marketplaces illustrates a general slowdown in year-over-year increase rates for asking values, although values remain elevated over recent months. Inventory levels of used jets, piston singles, turboprops, and piston helicopters on the market continue to exceed last year's figures, albeit with a mix of trends taking place.

"Jets, piston single, and turboprop markets are seeing asking values plateau," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn. "We're also seeing inventory levels among the fixed-wing segments looking to gain traction again."

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, AviationTrader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model year equipment actively in use.

Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

Worldwide, inventory levels of used jet aircraft have resumed month-over-month increases, while their asking values remain strong from 2022. Used jet inventory numbers increased by 5.75% M/M in March and are currently trending upward. Levels of used inventory have rebounded dramatically over the past year, posting a 109.61% increase YOY.

Asking values for used jet aircraft also continue to ascend with growth of 0.42% M/M, although the pace of the increases has cooled off lately. The jet market's asking values remain up, posting a 11.02% YOY increase.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Inventory levels of pre-owned piston single aircraft in U.S. and Canada have remained stable in 2023 after end-of-year declines in 2022, most recently showing a 4.04% YOY gain in March. Used inventory levels increased 3.37% M/M and are currently trending sideways.

Asking values for used piston single units appear to have plateaued, remaining on par with March 2022 values with just a 0.34% increase YOY. Piston single asking values increased 1.27% M/M and continue to trend sideways.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

Used turboprop inventory levels show 12.44% more available turboprop units than last year after an 8.12% M/M gain.

Asking values remain elevated from 2022, while inventory increases are gaining steam. After a slight decrease the month prior, asking values rose 2.66% M/M in March. The YOY increase rate has softened lately but asking values were up 14.29% YOY.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Used inventory levels for Robinson piston helicopters decreased again for the second month in a row, dropping 4% M/M and exhibiting a downward trend. Still, used piston helicopter inventory levels remain stronger than last year, posting a 16.13% YOY increase.

Asking values declined M/M and ventured into negative YOY territory. Asking values fell by 10.79% M/M during an overall level trend. In comparison to March 2022 , however, Robinson asking values dipped below last year's values, down 3.01% YOY.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

