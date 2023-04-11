Wemade Participates in the World's Biggest NFT Conference 'NFT.NYC 2023' to Introduce NILE

Participates as a platinum sponsor to introduce the world's first NFTFi service 'NEITH Station'

A brand campaign for 'City of NILE' begins with NFTFi events and featuring on the Times Square Billboards

A new NFT collectible 'City of RA' on sale from April 12th , the event's opening day

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade is participating in the world's biggest NFT conference 'NFT.NYC 2023', held from April 12th to 14th, as a platinum sponsor. It will introduce NEITH Station, the world's first NFTFi service on its DAO & NFT platform, NILE (NFT Is Life Evolution).

Wemade participates as a platinum sponsor to introduce the world’s first NFTFi service ‘NEITH Station’ on NILE (PRNewswire)

The company's booth will be decorated on the theme of 'NILE. Breathing Life into NFTs', and will have exhibitions and events where attendees can enjoy and learn about City of NILE, a NEITH NFT collection available in the NEITH Station.

In addition, it will also start a brand campaign to increase its presence in the global market by featuring City of NILE on the Times Square Billboards. It plans to actively communicate and support various projects and artists around the world, so they can join NILE's ecosystem seamlessly.

City of RA, City of NILE's second NEITH NFT collectible, will be on sale from April 12th, the event's opening day. 88 PFP (Profile Picture) NFTs in the collectible can be purchased at NILE's Marketplace.

NEITH Station is an NFTFi service that guarantees a fixed amount of WEMIX through a decentralized protocol, NEITH NFT. With NFTFi, users can lend, swap, and stake NEITH NFTs that they own. NEITH NFTs can be exchanged for a fixed amount of WEMIX at any time after the Covenant Date.

Links:

https://www.nile.io/ NILE (NFT Is Life Evolution):

https://www.nile.io/neith-station NEITH Station:

https://www.nile.io/life/cone City of NILE:

https://www.nile.io/life/tangled Tangled Timepieces:

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through subsidiary WEMIX, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. www.wemade.com

About NILE

NILE is the world's first DAO-powered blockchain NFT platform based on a fully decentralized smart contract infrastructure that will redefine the way we identify and express inspiration, creativity, and opportunity. NILE enables trustless and transparent projects in the form of concerts, art exhibits, sports, music, investments, and even businesses to be facilitated and managed through the DAO. More at www.nile.io

