THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA CELEBRATES 'QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY' AN ORIGINAL SERIES FROM NETFLIX AND SHONDALAND

Latest Event in PaleyLive Series Features an Exclusive Conversation with Cast and Creative Team, Including Show's Creator, Shonda Rhimes, and a Special Screening of the First Episode of the New Original Series.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned cultural institution The Paley Center for Media is celebrating the highly anticipated original series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, from Netflix and Shondaland, with an exclusive conversation with the show's creator Shonda Rhimes and the stars and creative team of the show, including a screening of the first episode of the series.

This special event, A Night of Elegance and Intrigue: Join Shonda Rhimes and the Stars of Queen Charlotte at the Paley Center, will be held on Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 pm ET at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan.

Panelists for the conversation include:

Shonda Rhimes, Creator, Executive Producer

Betsy Beers , Executive Producer

Tom Verica , Executive Producer, Director

Golda Rosheuvel, "Queen Charlotte"

India Amarteifio , " Young Queen Charlotte "

Corey Mylchreest , " Young King George "

Arsema Thomas , " Agatha Danbury "

Moderator: Sheinelle Jones, Co-host, 3rd Hour of TODAY

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is the highly anticipated prequel to the hit series Bridgerton and is centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power. The series tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked a great love story and societal shift to create the world of the Ton, inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres on Netflix on Thursday, May 4, and consists of six episodes.

"Audiences young and old have embraced the critically acclaimed Bridgerton series, created by the brilliant Shonda Rhimes, her creative team, and brought to life by an extraordinary cast," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We are thrilled to host this special conversation around the highly anticipated prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and celebrate its rich storytelling and multicultural world."

As we get ready for our Bridgerton prequel event, The Paley Museum is pleased to screen the first and second seasons of the highly acclaimed and popular Bridgerton series in the Bennack Theater. The sixteen episodes will be presented from April 26 to May 3.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

