COMMON DIVIDEND DECLARED BY NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share payable May 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record on April 28, 2023. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs and 78 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 33 or more consecutive years.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

