KISS COLORS & CARES LAUNCHES A FOUNDATION WITH PHILANTHROPIC PROGRAMS SUPPORTING SCHOLARSHIPS, EDUCATIONAL AND CAREER OPPORTUNITIES FOR UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Colors & Care announces the launch of KISS Colors & Care Foundation, a philanthropic program established to create positive, lasting change to underserved communities by providing robust educational and career development resources.

KISS Colors & Care Foundation (PRNewswire)

The foundation will include a three-pillar program: the Future Leaders Fund, Next Generation Scholarships, and Career Pathways. Each pillar will support a different education related age group (primary school, post-high school and college) by providing resources to propel students forward in their education and career development.

The first pillar, Future Leaders Fund, will provide educational and funding resources to support educational initiatives for the underserved New York City communities of color, now and for generations to come. We believe that we must invest in our youth today so that they may flourish tomorrow.

The second pillar, Next Generation Scholarships, will provide graduating high school seniors with scholarship funding to assist with the financial costs to attend a post-secondary school. Those eligible to apply for a scholarship need to submit an application with a high school transcript, a letter of recommendation, letter of acceptance from an accredited college or vocational school, and a 3-minute video explaining their desired career path, and goals.

The third pillar, Career Pathways, is an eight-week paid summer internship at KISS Products Inc. corporate headquarters. Working with NY minority educational programs, it is designed to expose, engage, and educate rising college seniors by giving them tangible, real-world experience within a corporate environment.

"At KISS Colors & Care, we believe everyone has the right to an education, regardless of race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic background. We are committed to supporting our communities, which is why we are launching the KISS Colors & Care Foundation. These three distinct programs will help future leaders realize their full potential," said SVP of Global Marketing Annette DeVita Goldstein.

