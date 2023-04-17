New Gold Member Hitachi Joins the Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Market leader in cloud-enabled transformation doubles down on cloud native investment

AMSTERDAM, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Hitachi has joined as a Gold member.

Hitachi is invested in creating a sustainable society with data and technology. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, the company aims to grow through customer collaboration and investment in open source technologies. The organization has been contributing to open source projects like Linux and Kubernetes with the goal of leveraging these technologies for mission-critical systems.

"A number of our customers are looking to leverage cloud native technologies for important systems and our goal is to ensure complete reliability," said Yuichi Nakamura, Director, Hitachi, Ltd. "We are joining CNCF as a Gold member so that we can accelerate our contributions to the cloud native community and ultimately help our customers deploy the most cutting-edge solutions possible. We are looking forward to collaborating with the community further."

Security is also a big focus for Hitachi, particularly authentication and authorization of APIs/microservices. To address challenges, Hitachi has put resources towards the Keycloak project, which hides difficulties in protocols from cloud native applications and have worked to help prepare the project for the CNCF Incubator.

"Ensuring that the CNCF cloud native projects are reliable for mission-critical workloads is very important for our community," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are thrilled to welcome Hitachi to the cloud native ecosystem and look forward to their contributions."

Hitachi engineers, Masaki Kimura and Takafumi Takahashi will be giving a talk at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe about sharing data across Kubernetes namespace with the provisioning of volumes from cross-namespace data sources (KEP-3294), which is planned to be supported as an alpha feature in Kubernetes 1.26: " Across Kubernetes Namespace Boundaries: Your Volumes Can Be Shared Now! "

Join Hitachi and the cloud native community at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Amsterdam, The Netherlands from April 18-21, 2023 and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America in Chicago, Illinois from November 6-9, 2023.

