Truist invests over $5 million into Atrium Health Foundation to advance health equity and workforce development in Charlotte

Gift to reduce health disparities, create new pathways for health care careers and education

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium Health announced today a $5.05 million gift to the Atrium Health Foundation "Giving Hope" campaign from the Truist Charitable Fund and Truist Foundation, which will advance several community-driven programs aimed at improving health outcomes and economic mobility for vulnerable community members in the Charlotte area.

Leaders from Atrium Health and Truist today announced more than $5 million in grants to Atrium Health Foundation to advance health equity and workforce development in Charlotte. Pictured (L-R): Beau Cummins, Vice Chair, Truist; Kinneil Coltman, EVP, Chief Community and Social Impact Officer, Advocate Health; Eugene A. “Gene” Woods, CEO, Advocate Health (of which Atrium Health is a part); Lynette Bell, President, Truist Foundation; Bill Rogers, Chairman and CEO, Truist; Raichelle Glover, Charlotte Market President, Truist; Heath Campbell, Metrolina Regional President, Truist (PRNewswire)

"Our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities," said Truist Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers. "We are committed to the well-being and vitality of the clients and communities we serve. Atrium Health's mission to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing for all is very much in line with our purpose; together, I believe we truly can make a difference."

A significant portion of the gift will support development of a medical neighborhood – a clinical-community partnership that includes the medical and social supports necessary to address disparities in care – in underserved areas of Charlotte. Additional funds will be designated to help build career pathways for justice-involved individuals and entry-level teammates.

"From launching two new mobile primary care units, to expanding perinatal support for mothers, to creating a STEM learning laboratory for our local middle and high school students, this gift from Truist represents both vision and generosity," said Eugene A. Woods, chief executive officer of Advocate Health, of which Atrium Health is now part. "We are grateful for Bill Rogers' leadership and the partnership with Truist. This is yet another example of how their 'purpose-driven' mission continues to transform countless lives and make our communities better and healthier."

The Truist Charitable Fund has designated $4.5 million over three years to support three significant community-based initiatives focused on mobile primary care, community doulas and STEM learning. The new funds will:

Launch two new mobile primary care units in Atrium Health's Center City and Northeast/Lake Norman areas. The units will serve as an entry point into the health care system by traveling to high-need, at-risk communities. Atrium Health will provide direct care inside the mobile units, in addition to establishing connections to a primary care medical hub and additional wellness and social support services. Over the next three years, Atrium Health projects serving more than 8,700 community members via these units.



Expand Atrium Health's community doulas program , which provides full-spectrum perinatal support, addressing social determinants of health and birth outcomes. The program will connect birthing women of color from low-income and underserved neighborhoods with doulas from their own communities, trained to provide individualized, equitable care and support.



Create a STEM learning laboratory that will be housed in Atrium Health's " that will be housed in Atrium Health's " The Pearl " innovation district, near Midtown. With Truist's support, STEM learning opportunities will be offered in advance of the laboratory's opening, training local middle and high school students from Title-I Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools through mentorship and learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Truist Foundation has designated $550,000 over three years to support Atrium Health's Restorative Pathways and Sterile Processing Career Pathways programs, both of which target the career prospects and lifelong economic mobility of individuals who may otherwise lack opportunities for training and career growth. Truist Foundation's support will:

Extend Atrium Health's diversity, equity and inclusion goals by hiring – over the next three years – 60 previously incarcerated or justice-involved individuals. Atrium Health's Restorative Pathways program aims to disrupt the cycle of disenfranchisement by offering those individuals a fair chance at employment and a strategy for long-term career progression.



Boost Atrium Health's Sterile Processing Career Pathways program, which will enable 150 high-performing environmental services, materials management, dietary and guest services teammates learn new skills. With support from Truist Foundation, the program will help advance entry-level Atrium Health teammates onto a pathway toward increasingly skilled roles, thus improving the diversity and cultural competency of Atrium Health's workforce.

"Together, Atrium Health and Truist are committed to improving access to health care and extending opportunities to build a productive work force, for now and in years to come," said Heath Campbell, Metrolina regional president at Truist. "By joining forces and leading with care, we hope to build a better Charlotte for all."

