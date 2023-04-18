Anchor Capital Advisors Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Value-based investing firm in Boston celebrates 40 years of fiduciary service, protecting and growing wealth for their clients.

BOSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Capital Advisors, LLC, a $7.9 billion* RIA based in Boston, Massachusetts, celebrated its 40th anniversary on April 15. Founded in 1983 by Bill Rice, Sr., current Executive Chairman, Anchor continues to provide wealth management and investment management services to a diverse group of, individuals, families, foundations, pension funds, public funds, non-profit organizations, and Sub-Advisory Firms based on a value-investing philosophy.

Over the last 40 years, Anchor has grown to 48 advisors and staff, serving over 1,000 clients while earning a reputation as a respected independent value investment boutique that delivers consistent risk management solutions. Bill Rice Jr. took over leadership of Anchor in 2014 and restored the firm's independence, leading the transition to a majority employee-owned company in 2018. Anchor's truly talented, committed professionals are passionate about delivering results for clients and their families and deliver a comprehensive level of expertise to their work. They are meaningful participants in investment strategies and fully aligned with client goals.

Current CEO, Bill Rice Jr. comments, "It is an honor to lead Anchor into its 40th year of service, continuing my father's vision and legacy of delivering value-based investment management services and fiduciary care to our clients. Anchor was founded on the premise of stability, illustrated and inspired by a ship's anchor that adorned our family yard, and we look forward to another 40 years of stability, growth, and exceptional client service."

"I launched Anchor 40 years ago to make my vision of value-based investment management a reality. Our results show that our consistent approach works and allows our team to offer clients investment services aimed at preserving and growing wealth. I'm delighted to see Anchor reach this milestone," adds Bill Rice, Sr, Executive Chairman and Founder of Anchor Capital Advisors.

Anchor is the 10th largest independent investment advisory business in Massachusetts and is 47th in the CNBC ranking of financial advisor firms across the United States.** Anchor's more recent accolade was ranking among one of the best-places-to-work in money management from Pensions & Investments Magazine.

Founded in 1983, value-oriented investment management firm Anchor Capital Advisors always approaches its products—and its relationships—from the bottom up. For more information about Anchor, or to learn about their strategies for managed accounts, private clients, or institutional investors, please visit www.anchorcapital.com .

*As of 03/31/23, AUM $2.7B AUA (includes non-discretionary assets) $5.2B.

** Respectively, https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/subscriber-only/2022/07/07/largest-independent-investment-advisers-in-massachusetts.html?b=1657114203%5E22106634&ia= and https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/04/fa-100-cnbc-ranks-the-top-rated-financial-advisory-firms-of-2022.html

