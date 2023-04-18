Breitling Introduces the Endurance Pro University Editions in Collaboration with Four Outstanding Educational Institutions

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Breitling Endurance Pro University Editions collection is the ultimate athleisure watch for collegiate fans around the world. Show your school spirit on your wrist with special editions in honor of Princeton® University, The United States Naval Academy™, The University of Alabama® and University of Michigan™. Designed both as a lightweight watch for athletes and a casual, everyday sports chronograph, it is the perfect lightweight and light-hearted luxury sports watch combining high precision, innovative technology, and vibrant, colorful design in honor of these iconic institutions.

University of Alabama Edition (PRNewswire)

Each of the University Edition watches feature the school's distinctive colors and signature emblems on the dials and casebacks. The Breitling Endurance Pro (Princeton University edition) features an orange inner bezel, matching orange strap, Princeton Shield® on the dial and caseback. The Breitling Endurance Pro United States Naval Academy edition has a blue inner bezel, coordinating blue strap, Navy Midshipmen™ logo on the dial and the United States Naval Academy Anchor engraving on the caseback. The Breitling Endurance Pro The University of Alabama edition has a red inner bezel and strap, Alabama Crimson Tide® athletic department logo on the dial and a Where Legends Are Made® campaign engraving on the caseback. The Breitling Endurance Pro University of Michigan edition features a blue inner bezel and matching strap, signature maize Block M on the dial and Michigan Lamp of Knowledge Seal engraved on the caseback.

The Breitling Endurance Pro combines an ultra-lightweight 44-millimeter Breitlight® case and a thermo-compensated SuperQuartz™ movement ten times more accurate than conventional quartz, and it offers optimal comfort, matchless precision, and functionality that will appeal both to committed athletes and to more casual sports enthusiasts. Designed for men and women whose active lives blend a professional mindset with a sporty lifestyle, the Endurance Pro is equal to the challenges of a rigorous workout but fashionable enough for everyday wear.

As Breitling USA President Thierry Prissert explains, "When I went to my first collegiate football game in Alabama, the passion and enthusiasm I saw first-hand from the fans had me so inspired, I knew this would be the perfect alignment for a custom Breitling Endurance Pro University of Alabama edition watch. With this idea came the vision to expand the University Editions with three other iconic colleges with Princeton University, The United States Naval Academy and The University of Michigan. Their signature school colors compliment the already colorful Breitling Endurance Pro collection, and we knew students, alumni and fans of these universities would like to showcase this school spirit on their wrists."

Breitling and Sport

A SuperQuartz™ movement powers every piece in Breitling's Professional range, the tool watches that have long been favorites with explorers and pilots. The Breitling Endurance Pro University Editions collection takes the range into the world of sports, in which Breitling also has a significant legacy. Throughout the mid-20th century, the brand has partnered with major cycling competitions, including the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France, and cycling legends Fausto Coppi and Gino Bartali were its ambassadors. The same is true in motorsports, where Breitling has sponsored famous rallies. The brand has long offered watches with sports-friendly functions and the Endurance Pro University Edition carries on that proud legacy in the world of collegiate sports.

The Inspiration for the Endurance Pro: The Breitling Sprint

The Endurance Pro is inspired by the Breitling Sprint, a memorable watch from the 1970s that combined a pulsometer with an impressively light weight. It was ideal for athletes who wanted to be able to monitor their heart rates. It was made from resin, so it was particularly comfortable on the wrist. Of course, it was also produced in some dazzling 1970s colors, and the Endurance Pro is clearly a modern evolution of that design.

A New Sporting Legend: The Endurance Pro

There are four colorful variations of the new Breitling Endurance Pro University Editions. Each one features a black dial and a black bidirectional rotating bezel with engraved cardinal compass points (N, S, E, and W). The four variations are distinguished by their own bold and iconic school colors: they are designed with an inner bezel, which is marked with a useful pulsometer scale, making it easy for the user to keep track of their heart rate during sports sessions. The watches are presented on a Diver Pro rubber strap in the same color as the inner bezel ring. The strap is secured with a Breitlight® double-pin buckle. The watch also has a tactile molded crown in the same color as the strap and the inner bezel ring for excellent grip and maneuverability. At the heart of the Endurance Pro is the COSC-certified Breitling Caliber 82, whose SuperQuartz™ technology delivers exceptional precision.

The hour and minute hands are coated with Super-LumiNova®, making them legible even in limited lighting conditions. The chronograph second hand has a red pointer, so it is easy to keep track of the elapsed time. Along with a small-second subdial, there are 1/10th second and 30-minute chronograph counters that have also been designed for easy reading.

The Breitling Endurance Pro is water-resistant to 10 bar/100 meters/330 feet and comes with a two-year warranty.

Breitlight®: Pushing the Boundaries in Lightweight Performance Materials

Breitling introduced Breitlight® in 2016. The robust, ultra-light material's characteristics speak for themselves: 3.3 times lighter than titanium and 5.8 times lighter than stainless steel, the material is nonmagnetic, thermally stable, and hypoallergenic. Breitlight® is highly resistant to scratches, traction, and corrosion. It also feels warmer to the touch than metal and has a slightly textured effect, accentuating the originality of the design. Exclusive to Breitling, it is 100% Swiss made.

Breitling

founded in 1884, Breitling is a leading Swiss watchmaker. The innovative company defined the modern chronograph and pioneered the navigational tool watch. Today, it is still breaking new ground as a casual, inclusive, and sustainable luxury brand with more than 250 industrial loft-inspired retail locations around the world. Breitling's collections center around air, land, and sea pursuits, all captured in the brand's unmistakable modern-retro style. The exceptional quality of every watch movement is confirmed by its status as a COSC-certified chronometer, and the brand remains one of only a handful of independent watchmakers to produce its own manufacture calibers. Combining classic watchmaking with the latest innovations, Breitling is both a company with history and one that is ahead of its time.

FACTS ABOUT THE WATCH:

ENDURANCE PRO (PRINCETON UNIVERSITY edition)

Reference: X823104C1B1S1

WATCH MOVEMENT

Caliber: Breitling Caliber 82

Diameter: 30 millimeters

Depth: 5.12 millimeters

Movement: thermo-compensated SuperQuartz™

Battery life: approximately 3–4 years

Chronograph: 1/10th second and 30-minute counters

Other functions: pulsometer scale

Display: hour, minute, second, date

Certification: COSC-certified

CASE

Material: Breitlight®

Diameter: 44 millimeters

Height: 12.5 millimeters

Water resistance: up to 10 bar (100 meters)

Glass: flat sapphire, glareproofed on both sides

Caseback: solid, with screws featuring a Princeton Shield engraving

Crown: non-screw-locked, two gaskets

Bezel: bidirectional, compass scale

DIAL/HANDS

Black with an orange inner bezel and Princeton Crest logo

Super-LumiNova® luminescent numerals, hour and minute hands

STRAP

Orange Diver Pro rubber strap with a Breitlight® double-pin buckle

FACTS ABOUT THE WATCH:

ENDURANCE PRO UNITED STATES NAVAL ACADEMY

Reference: X823103C1B1S1

WATCH MOVEMENT

Caliber: Breitling Caliber 82

Diameter: 30 millimeters

Depth: 5.12 millimeters

Movement: thermo-compensated SuperQuartz™

Battery life: approximately 3–4 years

Chronograph: 1/10th second and 30-minute counters

Other functions: pulsometer scale

Display: hour, minute, second, date

Certification: COSC-certified

CASE

Material: Breitlight®

Diameter: 44 millimeters

Height: 12.5 millimeters

Water resistance: up to 10 bar (100 meters)

Glass: flat sapphire, glareproofed on both sides

Caseback: solid, with screws featuring the United States Naval Academy Anchor engraving

Crown: non-screw-locked, two gaskets

Bezel: bidirectional, compass scale

DIAL/HANDS

Black with a blue inner bezel and Navy Midshipmen logo

Super-LumiNova® luminescent numerals, hour and minute hands

STRAP

Blue Diver Pro rubber strap with a Breitlight® double-pin buckle

FACTS ABOUT THE WATCH:

ENDURANCE PRO THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Reference: X823102C1B1S1

WATCH MOVEMENT

Caliber: Breitling Caliber 82

Diameter: 30 millimeters

Depth: 5.12 millimeters

Movement: thermo-compensated SuperQuartz™

Battery life: approximately 3–4 years

Chronograph: 1/10th second and 30-minute counters

Other functions: pulsometer scale

Display: hour, minute, second, date

Certification: COSC-certified

CASE

Material: Breitlight®

Diameter: 44 millimeters

Height: 12.5 millimeters

Water resistance: up to 10 bar (100 meters)

Glass: flat sapphire, glareproofed on both sides

Caseback: solid, with screws featuring a Where Legends Are Made campaign engraving

Crown: non-screw-locked crown, two gaskets

Bezel: bidirectional, compass scale

DIAL/HANDS

Black with a red inner bezel and Alabama Crimson Tide logo

Super-LumiNova® luminescent numerals, hour and minute hands

STRAP

Red Diver Pro rubber strap with a Breitlight® double-pin buckle

FACTS ABOUT THE WATCH:

ENDURANCE PRO UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN

Reference: X823101C1B1S1

WATCH MOVEMENT

Caliber: Breitling Caliber 82

Diameter: 30 millimeters

Depth: 5.12 millimeters

Movement: thermo-compensated SuperQuartz™

Battery life: approximately 3–4 years

Chronograph: 1/10th second and 30-minute counters

Other functions: pulsometer scale

Display: hour, minute, second, date

Certification: COSC-certified

CASE

Material: Breitlight®

Diameter: 44 millimeters

Height: 12.5 millimeters

Water resistance: up to 10 bar (100 meters)

Glass: sapphire, flat, double anti-reflective

Caseback: solid, with screws featuring a University of Michigan Lamp of Knowledge Seal engraving

Crown: non-screw-locked, two gaskets

Bezel: bidirectional, compass scale

DIAL/HANDS

Black with a blue inner bezel and maize Block M logo

Super-LumiNova® luminescent numerals, hour and minute hands

STRAP

Blue Diver Pro rubber strap with a Breitlight® double-pin buckle

University of Michigan Edition (PRNewswire)

Princeton University Edition (PRNewswire)

United States Naval Academy Edition (PRNewswire)

