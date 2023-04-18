Dart Creates Innovative Take Back Program To Recycle Foodservice Packaging

New national program expands recycling access for Dart customers

MASON, Mich., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dart Container, one of the world's largest manufacturers of foodservice packaging, has launched an innovative initiative to help customers recover Dart products for recycling. The new Next Life Take Back Program is the first of its kind in the industry.

"Dart has a long history of providing unique ways to effectively recover and recycle our products," said Libby Rice who manages the program for Dart. "The Next Life Take Back Program is another way we're honoring our sustainability commitments. It helps our customers with limited recycling options ensure the foodservice packaging they use moves to its next life."

The program makes it easy for our U.S. customers to ship their used Dart foodservice packaging to a recycler and have confidence it will take on its next life. All they have to do is:

Collect and clean used Dart packaging made from paper, #1 PET, #5 polypropylene or #6 expanded polystyrene. Go to https://take-back.dartcontainer.com , upload proof of purchase and buy a discounted UPS shipping label based the type of material they're sending back and the size of their box. Drop their box at any UPS shipping site.

"Dart's First Use to Next Life™ focus is all about supporting litter reduction efforts and boosting access to recycling," Rice explained. "We look for this program to inspire others in the industry to offer similar options."

To learn more about the Next Life Take Back Program, visit https://take-back.dartcontainer.com.

About Dart Container

Dart makes everyday products that give people the freedom to enjoy the food & drinks they love wherever they are. From to-go containers and dinnerware to tamper-evident food packaging and even the red Solo cup, Dart products have been keeping people on the go and having fun for more than 60 years. Dart is a family-owned, family-focused company of 13,000 employees united by a shared set of values. Headquartered in Mason, MI, Dart has 30 locations in four countries. For more information, visit www.dartcontainer.com.

