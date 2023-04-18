HIGHGATE APPOINTS MATT GREENE TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, LUXURY RESIDENCES

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate, a leading hotel management, investment and development company, announced today the appointment of Matt Greene to Executive Vice President, Luxury Residences. In this newly-created position, Matt will report to Chief Executive Officer Arash Azarbarzin and will oversee Highgate's growing portfolio of managed condo-hotels and residences such as The Elser Hotel in Miami and The Altair Hotel in Bay Harbor.

"At Highgate, we are always seeking new opportunities to apply our expertise to drive value for guests and owners," said Azarbarzin. "Matt is the powerhouse who can help lead our dedicated condo-hotel/branded residences team and ensure we have all of the tools to deliver great returns for our partners."

"I'm excited to be working with people whom I have respected and trusted for decades – and to be working on this new vertical at Highgate that presents such significant opportunity to create value," said Matt Greene. "With the benefit of my background in residential development and operations, I look forward to leveraging the resources of Highgate's best-in-class organization able to maximize the potential of these assets and to deliver differentiated residential experiences."

Prior to joining Highgate, Greene served as Executive Vice President, Lifestyle Operations for Evolution Hospitality & Aimbridge Hospitality, where he oversaw the Lifestyle hotel portfolio as well as 10+ new hotel developments across the US & Mexico. He previously held senior operations roles at Hotel ZaZa Dallas, which first sparked Greene's interest in the condo-hotel space after successfully opening an adjacent condo tower to the hotel. Greene then took his experience at ZaZa to Starwood Hotel & Resorts as Senior Director of New Builds & Conversions for W Hotels Worldwide, where he opened the iconic W Dallas Victory, which featured the first residences under the W brand. Greene also managed the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, a condo hotel located in the city's entertainment corridor.

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading global real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Waikiki, London and Lisbon. www.highgate.com .

