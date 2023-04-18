Jewelers Mutual® Group Jewelry Insurance with 15-Day Offer Inside the LUX Digital Vault® App

Sleek, new insurtech solution empowers customers to wear new jewelry purchases worry-free with insurance before leaving the store

NEENAH, Wis., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurance and business solutions provider dedicated to the jewelry industry since 1913, announces a benefit for customers who use the LUX Digital Vault® mobile app. The option of jewelry insurance coverage is seamlessly integrated into the innovative experience and customers will have 15 days to evaluate their insurance needs while still being protected on new jewelry purchases. This new insurtech solution—made possible through the company's acquisition of Luxsurance® technology—will be available through participating jewelers for customers to wear their new jewelry purchases with confidence.

"We are excited to bring this new technology solution that revolutionizes how we offer jewelry insurance to customers," said Mike Alexander, Chief Operating Officer at Jewelers Mutual. "The one-of-a-kind LUX Digital Vault transforms the customer experience with new capabilities that will exceed expectations at the point of sale. The added peace of mind that comes from knowing new purchases are covered before customers step out of the jewelry store is priceless."

After making their eligible jewelry purchase at a participating jeweler, customers can choose to activate their insurance coverage through the LUX Digital Vault, with no up-front payment required. Customers can also decide to protect other pieces of jewelry in their collection as well. In addition to coverage, customers have direct digital access to their trusted jeweler and can safely and easily organize their entire jewelry collection, digitally store receipts, appraisals, and other documents from past purchases.

"We believe the LUX Digital Vault is the future for jewelers and their customers, making the invisible visible by allowing customers to view, manage and protect their jewelry in the palms of their hands," said Stephen Alexander, cofounder of Luxsurance. "This app is a 'cool tech' added-value gift jewelers give to their customers to extend the experience beyond the jewelry sale."

Jewelers Mutual Group has been a trusted name in jewelry insurance for 110 years, and the LUX Digital Vault is the latest insurtech innovation in their commitment to providing solutions that benefit both jewelers and jewelry customers.

Jewelers who want to learn more about the LUX Digital Vault can visit JewelersMutual.com/luxsurance and look forward to offering the app to customers soon.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL GROUP

Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Consumers put their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their personal jewelry and the special moments it represents. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 36 consecutive ratings of "A+ Superior" from AM Best Company, as of November 2022. Today, Jewelers Mutual Group continues to raise the tide of the industry by listening to what jewelers need and offering products and services that meet those needs. A suite of powerful solutions is offered that enables businesses to streamline and grow, run secure and successful operations, and bring them closer to their customers. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. The Jewelers Mutual home office is in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

