Mosaic Metric Builder -- The Easiest Way to Build, Analyze, and Plan Custom Financial and Operational Metrics

Metric Builder is the latest advancement in Mosaic's Strategic Finance Platform, giving finance teams unprecedented flexibility to unlock financial and operational datasets and build custom metrics that drive business performance

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic, maker of the world's first Strategic Finance Platform, today announced the launch of a new advancement within its platform, Metric Builder. Metric Builder enables finance teams to build and customize metrics that capture the nuances that make their businesses unique. Metric builder allows users to apply customized logic to any financial or operational dataset, to build custom metrics that power critical financial decisions.

"To me, what's so powerful about Metric Builder is, if you can dream it, you can build it." - Brian Weisberg , Tidelift

"Metric Builder is a huge differentiator that sets Mosaic apart" said Brian Weisberg, CFO of Tidelift. "Out of the box, Mosaic comes with standard SaaS metrics that everyone uses. But inevitably every business has its own nuances where CAC is defined one way, or you have a unique lookback period, or you want to include some costs but not others. Or, you might be looking at some nuanced version of payback like R&D payback. To me, what's so powerful about Metric Builder is, if you can dream it, you can build it."

Finance teams that use Metric Builder can quickly and easily build the custom metrics that matter to them, uncovering insights that drive more informed, impactful decisions. Unlike complex enterprise platforms that require coding or spreadsheets that are error-prone and unscalable, Metric Builder provides unparalleled flexibility in a simple, no-code UI.

"Mosaic customers can cover the vast majority of their analysis and planning processes with the 150+ out-of-the-box metrics included in the platform," said Bijan Moallemi, Co-Founder and CEO of Mosaic. "But every business has unique nuances that finance must capture to appropriately understand how their business is performing — whether that means offsetting magic number calculations to capture your true sales cycle, customizing CAC calculations for different customer segments, or anything in between. That's what we built Metric Builder for — to give every user the flexibility to analyze and forecast every metric and KPI that matters to their business."

The interface, which resembles the familiar pivot table-like experience finance professionals know and love, gives users the ability to quickly create metrics and analyze them on the deepest levels to better understand business and financial performance.

Metric Builder provides the flexibility and ease of use necessary to be as agile and proactive as their businesses demand, helping finance professionals embrace the strategic elements of their roles, instead of being bogged down with tedious, manual work.

Metric Builder is available today as part of the Mosaic Strategic Finance Platform. Request a personalized demo now and learn how you can unlock the potential of your data.

About Mosaic

Mosaic is the maker of the world's first Strategic Finance software platform. Mosaic provides finance and business leaders with a real-time analytics and planning platform that helps teams get from data to decision, faster. High-growth companies like Drata, Dooly, Emerge, and Fivetran rely on Mosaic to manage the financial health and outlook of their businesses with automated insights and flexible business modeling. Mosaic is a private company backed by leading venture capital firms such as General Catalyst, Founders Fund, and XYZ. Learn more at mosaic.tech .

