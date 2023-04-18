NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! PRESENTS THREE NEW RELEASES ON MAY 5

'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! Vol. 86', 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! DISCO' AND 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL PROUD'
LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, will be dropping three new releases on the same day. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 86, and NOW That's What I Call Music! Disco, and NOW That's What I Call Proud, will all be released May 5 on CD and digitally. Disco and Proud will also be available on vinyl, exclusively at Target. See full track lists for all three releases below.
NOW 86 features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including SZA's "Kill Bill," Coi Leray's "Players," Sam Smith, Calvin Harris & Jessie Reyez's "I'm Not Here To Make Friends," Metro Boomin's "Creepin'" (feat. The Weekend & 21 Savage), tracks from Lady Gaga, Miguel, Rema & Selena Gomez, Chris Brown, RAYE & 070, and more. Each numerical NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits. NOW 86 features four hot tracks from Will Linley, Mette, Coco Jones and Little Hurt.
NOW Disco features 16 major hits from the biggest artists and hits in Disco! The album includes music from Diana Ross, Earth Wind & Fire & The Emotions, Chic, The Trammps, LaBelle, Donna Summer, and more!
NOW Proud features 16 fan-favorite anthems from pop icons Sam Smith, FLETCHER, George Michael, Lil Nas X, Elton John, Kim Petras, Adam Lambert, Queen, and many more! NOW That's What I Call Proud releases ahead of Pride month and follows on the heels of NOW's successful launch of NOW That's What I Call Pride in 2022.
NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 105 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 86
1. Creepin' (feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage) - Metro Boomin
2. I'm Not Here To Make Friends - Sam Smith, Calvin Harris & Jessie Reyez
3. Sure Thing (Sped Up Version) - Miguel
4. Never Gonna Not Dance Again - P!nk
5. Lottery (feat. LU KALA) - Latto
6. Players - Coi Leray
7. Calm Down - Rema & Selena Gomez
8. Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga
9. Kill Bill - SZA
10. Escapism - RAYE & 070 Shake
11. Under the Influence - Chris Brown
12. Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter
13. Heaven - Niall Horan
14. Forget Me - Lewis Capaldi
15. One Thing at a Time - Morgan Wallen
16. Thank God - Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
NOW Presents What's Next:
17. Last Call - Will Linley
18. Mama's Eyes - METTE
19. ICU - Coco Jones
20. See You Again - Little Hurt
NOW That's What I Call Music! Disco
1. Le Freak - Chic
2. We Are Family - Sister Sledge
3. Boogie Wonderland - Earth Wind & Fire & The Emotions
4. That's The Way I Like It - KC & The Sunshine Band
5. Shake Your Groove Thing - Peaches & Herb
6. You're The First, The Last, My Everything - Barry White
7. Relight My Fire - Dan Hartman
8. Disco Inferno - The Trammps
9. Lady Marmalade - LaBelle
10. I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor
11. Don't Leave Me This Way - Thelma Houston
12. Love Hangover - Diana Ross
13. If I Can't Have You - Yvonne Elliman
14. Boogie Nights - Heatwave
15. I'm Every Woman - Chaka Khan
16. Last Dance - Donna Summer
NOW That's What I Call Proud
1. Outside - George Michael
2. Don't Stop Me Now - Queen
3. I'm Still Standing - Elton John
4. That's What I Want - Lil Nas X
5. Whadaya Want From Me - Adam Lambert
6. Stay With Me - Sam Smith
7. Heart to Break - Kim Petras
8. Becky's So Hot - FLETCHER
9. Let's Have a Kiki - Scissor Sisters
10. Closer - Tegan and Sara
11. My My My! - Troye Sivan
12. Girls Like Girls - Hayley Kiyoko
13. Honey - Kehlani
14. Come to My Window - Melissa Etheridge
15. Closer to Fine - Indigo Girls
16. Constant Craving - k.d. lang
